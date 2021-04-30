Joe Rogan reacts to Daniel Cormier confronting Jake Paul at UFC 261

Joe Rogan was present at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena when former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier confronted Jake Paul.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator recounted Jake Paul getting showered with boos by the packed crowd. Rogan is all praise for the YouTuber's ability to draw an enormous amount of eyeballs towards himself.

According to Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, who worked on the commentary desk alongside Rogan, warned the YouTube star to steer clear of picking a fight with him. Of late, Paul has been throwing shade at the former UFC champion on various social media handles.

"Well, he wants to make some money... [Daniel Cormier] said, 'Take my fu**ing name out of your mouth, I'm not a kid, I will f**k you up.' And [Jake Paul] was like, 'Yikes!'. He's the former UFC heavyweight champion of the world; that's not what you want."

Joe Rogan believes that Jake Paul is making the right moves by creating commotion around himself. Rogan also thinks Paul will end up bagging a huge payday courtesy of his antics.

"Let me tell you something dude, we were in Florida, in Jacksonville, sold out arena, and they were all chanting, 'F**k Jake Paul!' He is filming it. He has got his phone out... he is hearing cha-ching."

The Crowd Is Chanting "FUCK JAKE PAUL" At UFC 261 https://t.co/1VX0BOpaw4 pic.twitter.com/7yFQiPwvxy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2021

Joe Rogan comments on the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Triller PPV

On April 18th, Jake Paul knocked out former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren in the first round of their Triller PPV headliner. According to Sportbible, the matchup raked in over 1.5 million pay-per-view buys, generating around $74 million in revenue.

The incredible numbers have drawn suspicion from many in the combat sports world, including UFC supremo Dana White. However, if the revealed numbers are accurate, Joe Rogan has lauded Triller Fight Club and Jake Paul for successfully pulling off the massive event.

"He is making so much money dude. They said it was 1.5 million pay-per-view buys when he knocked out Ben Askren. I don't know if that's true. Dana White says it is nonsense. But maybe. Who has the receipts? If he is telling the truth, they made a f**king considerable amount of money. That is more than double than [UFC 261]. Because that apparently got 700,000 buys," added Joe Rogan.

Dana White says the PPV numbers Jake Paul got vs Ben Askren are BS!



He says they



"Full of SHlT"pic.twitter.com/oY9QtnTLcl — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 25, 2021