Are Logan and Jake Paul twins?

Though Logan and Jake Paul might have similar physical attributes, the brothers are not twins. Logan Paul was born on April 1, 1995 and is the elder sibling of the two. His brother Jake Paul was born almost two years later on January 17, 1997.

Both brothers rose to fame around the same time through a social media app called Vine. Later, they transitioned to YouTube and have constantly featured in each other's virtual offerings.

Hence, it is quite clear why some people might confuse the brothers as twins. Apart from YouTube fame, Logan and Jake Paul have also been at the center of several controversies. As Jake Paul once famously said:

"The Paul family is sort of notorious. Everyone wants to see the big bad wolves fall."

Logan and Jake Paul's boxing careers

Jake Paul also followed in his brother's footsteps when Logan Paul decided to make a shift to boxing. Logan Paul faced fellow YouTuber KSI in a white collar boxing match in August 2018.

Jake Paul also took on KSI's younger sibling Deji in the co-headliner of the same card. While the amateur clash between the two was declared a draw, Logan Paul lost to KSI in a professional boxing match a year later.

it’s finally official... fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.



LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

Logan Paul recently announced that his much anticipated boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather is finally going ahead. The date has been fixed for June 6th and the event will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Soon afterwards, Mayweather Promotions also confirmed the news through their official Twitter account.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a 50-0 professional record and has won 15 major boxing world titles in addition to an Olympic bronze in 1996. In his last outing, Floyd Mayweather knocked out 20 year-old Japanese kickboxing sensation, Tenshin Nasukawa, in an exhibition match.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul defeated Deji via fifth-round TKO and went on to make his professional debut against another YouTuber, AnEson Gib, in January 2020. Jake Paul won the fight via first round TKO.

In his second professional outing, Jake Paul delivered a highlight-reel knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson. Most recently, Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in under two minutes, much to the surprise of fight fans around the world.