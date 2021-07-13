AEW's Darby Allin reveals he's not part of upcoming movie

Earlier this month, news was doing the rounds online that AEW star Darby Allin would be showcased in the upcoming action film Jackass 4. The news came to light after IMDb listed him in the cast section of the movie.

Fans were excited to see the face-painted skateboarder in the movie alongside other big names including stunt legends Tony Hawk and Matt Hoffman.

In a surprising turn of events, Darby Allin said on Twitter that he would not be in the movie.

Quote tweeting this account, Darby stated he's not a part of the movie.

I ain’t in this movie! https://t.co/iRgtwIORzM — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 12, 2021

Tony Hawk, Matt Hoffman, Shaquille O’Neal, Eric André and Francis Ngannou are some of the other celebrities and big names expected to feature in the movie releasing on October 22 this year.

Allin developed a friendship with Steve-O and Tony Hawk, revealing the same in an interview in November 2020.

They just started following me on Instagram. I hit them up. I said, “Yo, this is what I want to do. I want to bring my world into wrestling instead of just wrestling into wrestling.” I was inspired by names like Tony Hawk, Steve-O and Bam Margera. I want to bring that world into wrestling because I feel there are a lot of fans that fell out of love with wrestling. Now they can see all these cool people collaborating and doing stuff. I’m at Bam’s house right now filming stuff. I’m trying to do as much as possible.

Darby Allin to face Ethan Page at AEW Fyter Fest

Ethan Page and Darby Allin go back a long way

Darby Allin and Ethan Page will settle their longstanding differences in AEW's first ever coffin match at AEW Fyter Fest Night One.

The feud got more personal as time went on, culminating in a candid sit-down interview with Jim Ross at AEW Road Rager where both men explained themselves.

Allin accused Page of being unable to accept the fact that Allin reached a stage like AEW before Page. 'All Ego' on the other hand, credits himself for plucking Allin out of obscurity and being the reason for Allin making it in professional wrestling.

The build-up to the match has been fantastic and their blowoff bout should be a contender for match of the night on Wednesday.

Edited by Greg Bush