How many baby mamas does Nick Cannon have? Rapper set to welcome eighth child and first with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi had something special to share with their fans this Easter.

The pair is expecting a baby and celebrated the holiday on April 17 in a festive manner. Tiesi had Happy Easter written in red lipstick on her pregnant belly while Cannon surprised her in a head-to-toe Easter Bunny costume.

The couple also shared a maternity photoshoot on the model’s Instagram Story, where Cannon cradled Tiesi’s stomach as she smiled wide. The caption reads:

“Just had the best visitor!”

In another shot, Bre spoke about how Nick’s silly dress-up surprise was a memory she will remember forever. The latter was pictured embracing Tiesi, and the caption said:

“These moments are everything I love what u do for the kids I love u. Happy Easter from our family to yours.”

Nick Cannon’s relationship history

Nick Cannon has been linked to many women in the past and is the father of seven children (Image via Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon recently announced that he is expecting his eighth child. He has previously expressed that he wants to have more children before he can healthily provide for them.

He has welcomed his children with several different women, including Mariah Carey and Brittany Bell.

1) Mariah Carey

Nick and Mariah were good friends for many years before they started dating in 2008. They soon made their relationship official and tied the knot in the Bahamas.

The pair welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 and split in 2014, although they worked together to co-parent their children and reunite on special occasions.

2) Brittany Bell

Cannon and Bell were first linked together in 2015, a year after Nick’s separation from Mariah. The couple dated on and off and welcomed their son Golden in February 2017.

They split shortly after Golden’s birth but reconciled in 2020 when they celebrated Nick’s 33rd birthday together. Brittany announced the birth of their daughter Powerful Queen in December 2020.

3) Abby De La Rosa

A few months after Powerful Queen’s birth, the rapper and actor announced that he was expecting twins with friend Abby De La Rosa. Rosa explained that she got pregnant in April 2020 but suffered a miscarriage.

The pair then began manifesting another pregnancy and found out they were expecting in October. They welcomed Zion and Zillion in June 2021.

4) Alyssa Scott

A week after Nick Cannon’s twins were born, it was revealed that Alyssa Scott gave birth to Nick’s seventh child, Zen. However, it was discovered that Zen was building up fluid in his brain that turned out to be a malignant tumor.

Zen’s health worsened by Thanksgiving, and Nick went to Los Angeles to be by Alyssa’s side.

5) Bre Tiesi

In early 2022, pictures of Nick Cannon hosting a gender reveal party alongside Bre Tiesi went viral on the internet. The comedian announced that they were expecting a son but had to wait to share the news out of respect to Zen’s recent passing.

