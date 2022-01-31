Who is Bre Tiesi? Nick Cannon hosts gender reveal party with Johnny Manziel's ex-wife 

Wild ‘N Out host Nick Cannon is expecting a child along with model Bre Tiesi. The two hosted an intimate gender reveal party on January 29 in Malibu.

The couple was surrounded by pink, white, and blue balloons. It was revealed that the 30-year-old was expecting a baby boy. Tiesi was seen cradling her baby bump, which comes after her split from quarterback Johnny Manziel.

40-year-old Cannon was seen matching Tiesi in a white outfit, celebrating with the model.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy (Image via Backgrid)

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, a 4-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with ex and model Brittany Bell. He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with entrepreneur-DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon lost his five-month-old son Zen to brain cancer last December. He shared his son with singer Alyssa Scott.

The comedian is now expecting his eighth child with Tiesi.

More about the soon-to-be mother, Bre Tiesi

According to her Instagram, Breana Falon Tiesi, aka Bre Tiesi, is a model, real estate agent, investor, and business consultant. She boasts over 485k followers on the social media platform. Tiesi also has her own YouTube channel, where she uploads lifestyle vlogs. She has accumulated over 1.62k subscribers on her channel.

The model is also best known for looking very similar to actor Megan Fox.

Tiesi got married to Johnny Manziel in 2018. However, the couple decided to get a divorce a year into their marriage. Manziel reportedly told TMZ:

“I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for my relationship and getting married. I wouldn’t have the same attitude towards everything else if I wouldn’t have gone through the divorce and stuff, too, if I wouldn’t have gone through that with Bre. 100% there’s no chance.”

The reason for their divorce has not been revealed. Page Six reported that the model alleged that “vows had been broken.”

Tiesi had appeared on MTV Wild ‘N Out, which must have been where she met Cannon.

Tiesi had not uploaded pictures of her gender reveal party to her Instagram page at the time of writing the article, and Nick Cannon has not done the same.

Edited by Shaheen Banu