What disease does Nick Cannon have? TV personality opens up on how he once almost lost his life

Nick Cannon recently opened up about his decade-long battle with lupus nephritis and said that it almost made him “lose his life.”

During a recent episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the TV personality shared that he was diagnosed with the disease nearly 10 years ago.

The America’s Got Talent star also shared footage documenting his health journey from the initial diagnosis to his current medical condition. He also reflected on the professional and personal changes he had to undergo to work towards better health.

Prior to his latest health journey video, Nick Cannon had also opened up about his experience while speaking to People about his five-month-old son Zen, who passed away due to a malignant brain tumor in December 2021.

What is Lupus Nephritis?

Lupus Nephritis is a lupus-related inflammation of the kidneys that makes the organs incapable of removing waste from blood and fails to control the amount of fluids in the body. The abnormal increase of waste in the blood often develops into a condition called edema or swelling.

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, lupus nephritis can permanently scar and damage the kidneys and lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) if it is left untreated. Without proper treatment, the disease can also cause fatal complications.

The diagnosis of lupus is reportedly difficult as its symptoms vary from one person to the other. Nearly 40% of patients diagnosed with lupus end up with complications in their kidneys. Meanwhile, lupus nephritis starts to develop within the first five years after the initial symptoms of lupus.

Treatment for both lupus and lupus nephritis is now available to keep the condition under control. Advanced treatment procedures and modern research have helped doctors identify and manage fatal complications associated with lupus.

However, experts have said that lupus continues to be an "unpredictable and potentially life-threatening disease."

A look into Nick Cannon's battle with health issues

Nick Cannon was diagnosed with lupus nephritis in 2012 (Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It's been 10 years since Nick Cannon was diagnosed with lupus. He also gave fans an insight into his experiences through a six-minute video titled “Nick's 10-Year Health Journey.”

The clip opened with the actor playing in the snow with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and their sons Moroccan and Monroe on January 3, 2012. Shortly after, he is rushed to the hospital following a complaint of “sudden swelling, shortness of breath, and excruciating pain in the right side.”

The All That alum was later diagnosed with “mild kidney failure.” In the footage, Cannon can also be heard speaking about edema and his bloated abdomen. On February 17, 2012, the entertainer was taken to the hospital once again and diagnosed with “pulmonary embolism.”

On March 5, 2012, doctors finally revealed that Cannon was suffering from lupus nephritis. Professionals also found two blood clots in his lungs, leading to extreme swelling on the side of his body.

In the video, the Gigolo singer can be seen saying it was one of the most difficult experiences of his life:

“It’s the last place you wanna be, man. Doctors telling you, you could die. I'm in this room by myself, just reflecting, thinking."

The 41-year-old also shared that he had to cancel several work schedules to focus on his health at the time. He started following a renal diet to maintain his kidneys and also underwent a series of crucial treatments to continue surviving:

“Throughout this journey, I had to change everything about the way I live my life and it wasn’t easy. After a decade of close calls, blood transfusions, chemotherapy and hospitalizations, I continue to push through.”

Despite the challenging process, Nick Cannon fought against his medical condition and focused on bringing back his life:

"Like the phoenix rising through the ashes, I felt my strength coming back. Day by day, I laid a foundation both mentally and physically to build back the life that I had almost lost to this disease."

Although Cannon continues to battle his condition, he does not consider his health issues as a “bad thing.” The artist also shared that he hopes to help other patients through his own experiences.

