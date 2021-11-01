How much money does Mariah Carey make during Christmas'? November 1 memes trend as singer declares end of Halloween

Mariah Carey has officially welcomed the Christmas season by declaring the end of Halloween in a new clip posted on her social media. The singer can be seen wearing a sparkly red gown and matching shoes while holding a candy cane-themed baseball bat in the video.

The clip opens with a set of Halloween decorations on display and pumpkin carvings reading “It’s not time”. As the clock strikes midnight, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker smashes the pumpkins as the theme of the video changes into a setting for Christmas with the opening tunes of her classic hit playing in the background.

The footage briefly shows the date “11/5” featured over a present and comes to an end with a caption that reads:

"It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving."

Mariah Carey has been declared the “Queen of Christmas” since her classic number became synonymous with the festive season. The singer likely teased a new release on November 5 with her latest video.

Meanwhile, several fans reacted with a barrage of hilarious memes as the musician had already marked the beginning of Christmas.

Exploring Mariah Carey’s royalties during Christmas season

Mariah Carey’s classic All I Want For Christmas Is You was released in 1994 as the lead single of her first holiday album Merry Christmas. The song became the biggest hit of her career, earning her international acclaim and turning her into a global phenomenon.

The song has now become a modern Christmas anthem and reaches new heights of popularity each holiday season. It has been featured in numerous Christmas films and continues to be played on every radio station throughout December.

It is also one of the most-played songs on streaming services like Spotify and Pandora every Christmas. In 2019, the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart nearly 25 years after its release. The track was reportedly streamed 309 million times that year alone.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the recurring popularity of the song has led to it generating approximately $600,000 in royalties for songwriter Walter Afanasieff and $60 million for Mariah Carey.

In 2013, the New York Post claimed that the song had made a total of $50 million in royalties with $3.8 million in revenue per year. In 2015, The Daily Mail mentioned that the classic generated over $500,000 each year since 1994.

More recently, The Economist confirmed that the song provided Mariah Carey $60 million in royalties in the US alone, excluding UK revenues, streams and concerts, among others. Last year the singer banked on the successful song to launch a Christmas special titled Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+.

Celebrity Net Worth further confirmed that the R&B star earns $600,000 to $1 million from the song each year. With estimated sales of more than 17 million copies, All I Want For Christmas Is You is the top best-selling Christmas single by a female musician and the 12th best-selling single of all time.

Twitter reacts to Mariah Carey’s new video

Mariah Carey has rightfully earned the “Queen of Christmas” title and is known for welcoming the Christmas season early. Her first holiday album featuring her classic single was also released before Halloween back in October 1994.

At the time, the singer mentioned she was a festive person and was always excited to ring in the good cheer of the season:

"I'm a very festive person and I love the holidays. I've sung Christmas songs since I was a little girl."

Nearly three decades later, the musician has once again marked the early beginning of the Christmas season right after the end of Halloween in the US with a new clip. In response, several social media users flocked to Twitter to react to the announcement with a plethora of memes and funny remarks:

s @beupwaiting is it really halloween or is it mariah carey eve? is it really halloween or is it mariah carey eve?

zae @ItsZaeOk WHY I JUST SAW MARIAH CAREY WITH REINDEER FLYING OUTSIDE MY HOUSE?!?!?!? WHY I JUST SAW MARIAH CAREY WITH REINDEER FLYING OUTSIDE MY HOUSE?!?!?!?

. @nokansami Mariah Carey seeing the money roll in in a few hours Mariah Carey seeing the money roll in in a few hours https://t.co/JYaSJCDSn8

Johny @WebbedBat retail workers walking in on nov 1st and having to hear "all i want for christmas is you" by mariah carey throughout their entire 9 hour shift retail workers walking in on nov 1st and having to hear "all i want for christmas is you" by mariah carey throughout their entire 9 hour shift https://t.co/pl1bmb5vHk

2000s @gwendalupe ITS MARIAH CAREY SEASON!! ITS MARIAH CAREY SEASON!! https://t.co/nry9WnRIMj

Hoshi @HoshizoraOW Enjoy halloween because mariah carey is defrosting as we speak Enjoy halloween because mariah carey is defrosting as we speak https://t.co/BvG3Q2IGnc

2000s @PopCulture2000s mariah carey from november 1st to january 1st mariah carey from november 1st to january 1st https://t.co/bVXEK25qnC

leo @MODELIONS as soon as it's november 1st, mariah carey wakes up to a million dollars everyday for the rest of the year... that's so crazy as soon as it's november 1st, mariah carey wakes up to a million dollars everyday for the rest of the year... that's so crazy

diddy @WavePrism_ i just realized within a week or so i'll have to hear mariah carey constantly over the radio at my job for two months i just realized within a week or so i'll have to hear mariah carey constantly over the radio at my job for two months https://t.co/kTj5EE5wa8

Mattt 🦆 @MatttGFX Mariah Carey the second it became November Mariah Carey the second it became November https://t.co/1UNA12FGPn

vanessa 🦋 @vanessaahaleyy y’all feel that breeze? mariah carey is defrosting as we speak, merry christmas y’all 😩 y’all feel that breeze? mariah carey is defrosting as we speak, merry christmas y’all 😩

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen what holiday surprise Mariah Carey has in store for her fans this Christmas. Fans of the singer will be looking forward to November 5 for a new announcement from the artist.

