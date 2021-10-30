×
"Don't ever speak on Zayn": Jake Paul's Gigi Hadid tweet leaves fans livid 

Jake Paul involves himself in Malik-Hadid controversy (Image via Shutterstock and Instagram/jakepaul)
Karishma Rao
Modified Oct 30, 2021 12:32 PM IST
YouTuber Jake Paul has involved himself in the ongoing Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid controversy. The boxer took to Twitter on October 29, throwing a jab at Malik’s now ex-partner, Gigi Hadid. The tweet comes after Malik allegedly hit Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

The 24-year-old YouTuber wrote in the tweet:

“Your ‘rEsPeCtFuL KiNg’ punched your mom in the face”

The younger Paul brother tweeted the aforementioned phrase as he retweeted Gigi Hadid's year-old comeback, where she had described Zayn Malik as a “respectful king.”

Your “rEsPeCtFuL KiNg” punched your mom in the face twitter.com/gigihadid/stat…

Their online feud began in February 2020 after the former One Direction band member displayed an attitude towards Jake Paul. After receiving a disappointing greeting from the singer, Paul had tweeted:

“Zane [sic] ik you’re reading this…stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a*s hotel room hahaha.”

Following Paul’s tweet, Hadid defended her then boyfriend Malik by writing:

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a*s. Go to bed …”

Internet reacts to Jake Paul’s latest jab against Gigi Hadid

Jake Paul decided to reignite his feud with Gigi Hadid following the latest reports detailing an altercation Zayn Malik had with Yolanda Hadid, 57, last month. According to Page Six, the Dusk Till Dawn singer was charged with four counts of harassment. He allegedly called Gigi Hadid’s mother a “f**king Dutch sl*t” along with several other expletives.

Netizens were exasperated to see Jake Paul involve himself in the Malik-Hadid controversy. Reacting to Paul’s tweet, followers wrote:

@jakepaul dont ever speak on Zayn again https://t.co/zhLQxTXk8d
@jakepaul what makes u think that you’re still relevant💀
@jakepaul when you lose fame and want to get into a controversy that has nothing to do with you…..
@zolden25_ @jakepaul And he seems to have forgotten that his brother filmed a corpse in the suicide forest and posted it on youtube.
@jakepaul u pinned this bro did you finally get the attention your family never gave you? :/ https://t.co/4bZp27STvx
@jakepaul the way he thinks this will make him socially relevant
@jakepaul not jake paul tryna lecture ppl on how they act 🥴🥴
@jakepaul dont u feel embarrassed? dont you feel silly? https://t.co/TakMMwAxm9
@jakepaul not you still pressed about zayn ignoring you

According to Page Six, the singer pleaded no contest to the charges filed by Yolanda Hadid. The musician was fined and ordered to undergo probation for 360 days. Zayn Malik must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence supervision program. He is also not allowed to have any contact with Yolanda Hadid.

Malik shares one-year-old daughter Khai with model ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

