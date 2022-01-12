Tom Selleck health condition explored amid incurable disease rumors

Tom Selleck, 76, has reportedly been in good health, even though rumors about his 'incurable disease' have been going around for quite some time now.

It all started in February 2019, when the National Enquirer reported that the health of Selleck, who had an incurable illness, was getting so bad while filming Blue Bloods that a stunt double had to be used for some scenes.

What were the rumors that arose about the health of Tom Selleck?

Tom Selleck has not yet retired (Image via Getty Images)

The National Enquirer, which previously stated that Selleck would have to retire because of his deteriorating health condition, came back with a report in January 2021 that claimed the actor, suffering from 'crippling arthritis,' was taking steroids to ease the pain and help him with his movements. The publication also focused on Selleck's alleged loss of vision. An unnamed source claimed:

“Macho Tom is falling apart before our eyes."

In February 2021, OK! published an article that reported Selleck had breathing troubles during the shooting and needed breaks to recover his stamina. An insider told the outlet:

“He’s tired of the grind, and the show just takes more and more out of him every season.”

However, Tom Selleck, who appeared to walk with a slight limp in Blue Bloods, said in a 2020 interview with People:

“I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."

Speculation about Selleck's condition continued to circulate, as in March 2021, Globe suggested that the limping was caused by the actor gaining 100 pounds.

The actor, who keeps his life as private as possible, released a memoir in 2019. But there was no mention of his 'incurable' health condition in it. Back in 2019, when he was interviewed by Deadline about leaving Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck stated:

"Let me say that it's not like you can get a new detective and bring him to the family dinner table. These people are related. So, as long as my fellow actors wanted [me] to come back, and that was my only real criteria, I was coming back."

The rumors were finally proved wrong when he appeared on all the then-upcoming seasons of the show, including the last one that aired in October 2021.

