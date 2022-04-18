×
Create
Notifications

Simon Cowell's face filler-free look sparks concern among fans days after Botox admission 

Simon Cowell admitted in a recent interview that he might have gone too far with his surgeries. (Image via Twitter/@popcultureguy12)
Simon Cowell admitted in a recent interview that he might have gone too far with his surgeries. (Image via Twitter/@popcultureguy12)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Apr 18, 2022 10:09 PM IST
News

With Britain's Got Talent's return to the screen, judge Simon Cowell has been at the receiving end of quite a bit of scrutiny regarding his botox surgeries.

The talent show got back on air on April 16 after a two-year hault due to the coronavirus outbreak.

V'What's happened to his face?' BGT viewers shocked by Simon Cowell's new appearance after music mogul, 62, shared his Botox regrets======dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/arti… https://t.co/tu7DPdBZ9o

However, viewers were quick to notice the 62-year-old's drastic new look when he appeared on the show alongside co-judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams.

Twitter reacts to Simon Cowell's "new" face

Minutes after the talent show was aired on television, concerned fans of the star started tweeting about how changed Simon Cowell's face looks. Many fans were quick to notice Cowell's droopy eyes, stating that he looked to be going through a case of botox gone wrong.

Anyone else find Simon Cowell's face strangley terrifying 😳 #BritainsGotTalent
Simon Cowell’s new face looks like somebody has stretched a balloon over a bag of mixed veg.
Feeling slightly hypnotised by Simon Cowell’s new face... #XFactorCelebrity https://t.co/MbktYyYb9S
@BGT @SimonCowell What has he done to his face. He just looked a mess
Has Simon Cowell been unwell ? His face doesn’t look symmetrical anymore. That happened to my dad for a while when he had a bells palsy #BritainsGotTalent #BGT
Simon Cowell had some Botox, went wrong on right hand side of his face his eye was all droopy, injected in wrong place couldn’t stop looking #BritainsGotTalent
Just saw @SimonCowell on tv for the first time in 15 years! I got a fright of my life.. what the flack? Looking for news of bear attacks to the face but cant find anything yet.
Not sure what's more false. The professional singer parachuted into #BGT or Simon Cowell's face.
OMG hv u seen Simon Cowell's new face ? He's gone wild wt botox n even has a trout pout. Comical !
Only watching this cos I’m convinced Simon Cowell’s face is going to melt under those lights.#BGT
The family are insisting on watching Britain's Got Talent but Simon Cowell's face is making me wince. His eyes look like they're disappearing.
What’s happened to Simon cowell?? Is his face ok?? #bgt
Simon Cowell has ruined his face.

Simon Cowell admits that getting face fillers was a mistake

Cowell, who has been out of the spotlight since his talent show The X Factor got canceled, opened up about his experience with botox and face fillers, admitting that they made him appear like "something out of a horror film."

As per NewsWeek, the 62-year-old star admitted that he had gone "a bit too far with his procedures.

"I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all."

Even Cowell's 8-year-old son Eric, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman, was horrified by the way he looked, pushing him to stop having treatment done on his face.

"Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Cowell stated that while fillers and Botox were popular among other people, he now feels that a healthy lifestyle is the way to go.

"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other. But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water."

Cowell's interview comes only months after the former X Factor judge sustained his second major accident in 18 months while riding his electric bike.

Also Read Article Continues below

After falling off his e-bike in August 2020, the TV celebrity damaged his back. Then, in February of this year, he reportedly sustained a fractured arm and a possible concussion in an accident near his West London home.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी