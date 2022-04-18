Simon Cowell's face filler-free look sparks concern among fans days after Botox admission 

With Britain's Got Talent's return to the screen, judge Simon Cowell has been at the receiving end of quite a bit of scrutiny regarding his botox surgeries.

The talent show got back on air on April 16 after a two-year hault due to the coronavirus outbreak.

'What's happened to his face?' BGT viewers shocked by Simon Cowell's new appearance after music mogul, 62, shared his Botox regrets

dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/arti… 'What's happened to his face?' BGT viewers shocked by Simon Cowell's new appearance after music mogul, 62, shared his Botox regrets

However, viewers were quick to notice the 62-year-old's drastic new look when he appeared on the show alongside co-judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams.

Twitter reacts to Simon Cowell's "new" face

Minutes after the talent show was aired on television, concerned fans of the star started tweeting about how changed Simon Cowell's face looks. Many fans were quick to notice Cowell's droopy eyes, stating that he looked to be going through a case of botox gone wrong.

Laura Bestwick @LouLouArcher #BritainsGotTalent Anyone else find Simon Cowell's face strangley terrifying Anyone else find Simon Cowell's face strangley terrifying 😳 #BritainsGotTalent

Mark Sweep @riffraffhands Simon Cowell’s new face looks like somebody has stretched a balloon over a bag of mixed veg. Simon Cowell’s new face looks like somebody has stretched a balloon over a bag of mixed veg.

Shakina 🎀 @Queenie_2312 #BGT Has Simon Cowell been unwell ? His face doesn’t look symmetrical anymore. That happened to my dad for a while when he had a bells palsy #BritainsGotTalent Has Simon Cowell been unwell ? His face doesn’t look symmetrical anymore. That happened to my dad for a while when he had a bells palsy #BritainsGotTalent #BGT

Cosmic Xposure Photography @CosmicXposure Simon Cowell had some Botox, went wrong on right hand side of his face his eye was all droopy, injected in wrong place couldn’t stop looking #BritainsGotTalent Simon Cowell had some Botox, went wrong on right hand side of his face his eye was all droopy, injected in wrong place couldn’t stop looking #BritainsGotTalent

Jonathan Crossland @jcrossland Just saw @SimonCowell on tv for the first time in 15 years! I got a fright of my life.. what the flack? Looking for news of bear attacks to the face but cant find anything yet. Just saw @SimonCowell on tv for the first time in 15 years! I got a fright of my life.. what the flack? Looking for news of bear attacks to the face but cant find anything yet.

Stanny 🇺🇦 @stanny_76 Not sure what's more false. The professional singer parachuted into #BGT or Simon Cowell's face. Not sure what's more false. The professional singer parachuted into #BGT or Simon Cowell's face.

Angela @AgingHippy22 OMG hv u seen Simon Cowell's new face ? He's gone wild wt botox n even has a trout pout. Comical ! OMG hv u seen Simon Cowell's new face ? He's gone wild wt botox n even has a trout pout. Comical !

Feargal @FKiernan5

#BGT Only watching this cos I’m convinced Simon Cowell’s face is going to melt under those lights. Only watching this cos I’m convinced Simon Cowell’s face is going to melt under those lights.#BGT

Middle Age Fanclub @grahamcrosby The family are insisting on watching Britain's Got Talent but Simon Cowell's face is making me wince. His eyes look like they're disappearing. The family are insisting on watching Britain's Got Talent but Simon Cowell's face is making me wince. His eyes look like they're disappearing.

Annmarie @missmouthymk2 What’s happened to Simon cowell?? Is his face ok?? #bgt What’s happened to Simon cowell?? Is his face ok?? #bgt

NUFC 🇺🇦🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @NUFC07102021 Simon Cowell has ruined his face. Simon Cowell has ruined his face.

Simon Cowell admits that getting face fillers was a mistake

Cowell, who has been out of the spotlight since his talent show The X Factor got canceled, opened up about his experience with botox and face fillers, admitting that they made him appear like "something out of a horror film."

As per NewsWeek, the 62-year-old star admitted that he had gone "a bit too far with his procedures.

"I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all."

Even Cowell's 8-year-old son Eric, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman, was horrified by the way he looked, pushing him to stop having treatment done on his face.

"Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Cowell stated that while fillers and Botox were popular among other people, he now feels that a healthy lifestyle is the way to go.

"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other. But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water."

Cowell's interview comes only months after the former X Factor judge sustained his second major accident in 18 months while riding his electric bike.

After falling off his e-bike in August 2020, the TV celebrity damaged his back. Then, in February of this year, he reportedly sustained a fractured arm and a possible concussion in an accident near his West London home.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia