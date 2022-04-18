Simon Cowell's face filler-free look sparks concern among fans days after Botox admission 

With Britain's Got Talent's return to the screen, judge Simon Cowell has been at the receiving end of quite a bit of scrutiny regarding his botox surgeries.
The talent show got back on air on April 16 after a two-year hault due to the coronavirus outbreak.
However, viewers were quick to notice the 62-year-old's drastic new look when he appeared on the show alongside co-judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams.
Twitter reacts to Simon Cowell's "new" face
Minutes after the talent show was aired on television, concerned fans of the star started tweeting about how changed Simon Cowell's face looks. Many fans were quick to notice Cowell's droopy eyes, stating that he looked to be going through a case of botox gone wrong.
Simon Cowell admits that getting face fillers was a mistake
Cowell, who has been out of the spotlight since his talent show The X Factor got canceled, opened up about his experience with botox and face fillers, admitting that they made him appear like "something out of a horror film."
As per NewsWeek, the 62-year-old star admitted that he had gone "a bit too far with his procedures.
"I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all."
Even Cowell's 8-year-old son Eric, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman, was horrified by the way he looked, pushing him to stop having treatment done on his face.
"Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."
Cowell stated that while fillers and Botox were popular among other people, he now feels that a healthy lifestyle is the way to go.
"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other. But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water."
Cowell's interview comes only months after the former X Factor judge sustained his second major accident in 18 months while riding his electric bike.
After falling off his e-bike in August 2020, the TV celebrity damaged his back. Then, in February of this year, he reportedly sustained a fractured arm and a possible concussion in an accident near his West London home.