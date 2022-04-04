What happened to Madonna? Viral TikTok video sparks concern online 

Madonna uploaded a bizarre video clip on TikTok, which left fans concerned. Fans could not help but wonder what happened to the Material Girl singer’s face. Followers have branded the 13-second clip as “unsettling.”

The TikTok video, which was uploaded on April 2, featured the 63-year-old sporting a sheer black top with her hair separated into four braids. She also adorned herself with several silver necklaces and cross earrings.

As her song Frozen began playing in the background, the singer was seen with a blank look on her face. She then leaned closer into the camera, giving followers a closer look at her lips which she pursed and opened a few times while giving an eery kiss. Later, she ended the video by gradually sitting back in her chair.

The song was already trending on TikTok, and it appeared that the singer decided to jump on the bandwagon created with her own music. Though fellow TikTokers have attained several likes for their videos with the song, Madonna failed to impress.

Did Madonna get any work done to her face?

Fans were concerned and curious about whether the singer was getting plastic surgery done, which ultimately went wrong. However, this appears not to be the case, as the musician used a filter in her TikTok video, which made her face look unusual.

Through closer inspection, one could notice that her eyelashes were glitching. This only happens when a TikToker uses a filter that is being recorded.

Reacting to the TikTok video, a few tweets read:

The Matthew Principle @MattPrinciple This is Madonna doing a TikTok video to encourage people not to get plastic surgery and instead to age gracefully. Reverse psychology works!

This is Madonna doing a TikTok video to encourage people not to get plastic surgery and instead to age gracefully. Reverse psychology works!https://t.co/lHPO5O0GVn

Lauren Lonergan @lauren_lonergan I literally just blocked Madonna on TikTok. I don’t want sleep paralysis tonight, ty. I literally just blocked Madonna on TikTok. I don’t want sleep paralysis tonight, ty.

josh @1814JOSH keep it off my tl that madonna tiktokkeep it off my tl that madonna tiktok 😭 keep it off my tl

I.L.I.A. @iliamzni Whys everyone so fking rude to Madonna on Tiktok????? Whys everyone so fking rude to Madonna on Tiktok????? https://t.co/nx6ylUiV8B

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 @CasuallyGreg



Madonna looking rough AF these days. Madonna looking rough AF these days. 😳 https://t.co/GWHwRhKpjm

Kelly McClure @WolfieVibes Made the mistake of checking in on Madonna’s TikTok and now I’m earnestly depressed. She’s like drooling practically. Complete cat face. Where are her helpers? People just let people rot and then roll out the tearful remembrances. Gross. Made the mistake of checking in on Madonna’s TikTok and now I’m earnestly depressed. She’s like drooling practically. Complete cat face. Where are her helpers? People just let people rot and then roll out the tearful remembrances. Gross.

Amie Whatserface @AmieWohrer ...LOL at this comment on the video: 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 @CasuallyGreg



Madonna looking rough AF these days. Madonna looking rough AF these days. 😳 https://t.co/GWHwRhKpjm I just went to TikTok to make sure this is real because it's just so unbelievable and this is really Madonna...LOL at this comment on the video: twitter.com/CasuallyGreg/s… I just went to TikTok to make sure this is real because it's just so unbelievable and this is really Madonna 😱...LOL at this comment on the video: twitter.com/CasuallyGreg/s… https://t.co/CbiroxXyel

nostalgiaghost🇨🇦 @nostalgiaghost1 Don’t care about celebrities but I just saw that frightful tiktok of Madonna looking like she’s transformed herself into a glazed goblin. That’s enough internet for me, goodnight. Don’t care about celebrities but I just saw that frightful tiktok of Madonna looking like she’s transformed herself into a glazed goblin. That’s enough internet for me, goodnight.

Foul-mouthed Reply Otter @jbhonos I don’t need to see the Madonna TikTok again.

Thank you. I don’t need to see the Madonna TikTok again.Thank you.

paulette 🦋✨ @andrianipenaa I’m blocking Madonna on tiktok, it’s like a jump scare every time I come across her videos I’m blocking Madonna on tiktok, it’s like a jump scare every time I come across her videos

The singer has never admitted to getting any cosmetic surgeries done to her face. However, there have been rumors in the past of her doing so. Amar Suchde from AMS Aesthetics revealed to Glowday that it is likely that the singer has gotten cosmetic surgery done to her face. She said:

“I’d say Madonna has definitely had son skin boosters to improve her skin quality, something like Profilho, or perhaps laster treatments.”

The professional added that she possibly underwent botox, filler, and eye thread treatments as well to appear more youthful.

In 2012, the Vogue singer admitted that she is not against enhancing her face through surgeries. She said in an interview:

“I am certainly not against plastic surgery. However, I am absolutely against having to discuss it.”

Sources recently revealed to Heat that the singer’s children became “concerned” with their mother’s plastic surgery. They revealed:

“For Madonna, youth has always equaled power, and she’d rather look anything other than old, even if it causes controversy; she’s used to that. The level of pressure she’s under is unimaginable. She isn’t ready to give up music-it’s what she loves- but the whole industry is so youth-focused.”

The pop idol also shocked fans with her recent Instagram posts where she appeared with no wrinkles and showed no signs of aging.

