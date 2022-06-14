What time will America’s Got Talent, Season 17, Episode 3 air? Contestants, release date and more details explored

The third episode of America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 is all set to welcome new acts for the third day of auditions. Some of the contestants in the lineup include ventriloguist Jack Williams, NFL Players Choir and dance group Urban Crew Flyers. Episode 3 of AGT is all set to air on June 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The process to qualify for the next round will be to impress the judges’ panel, consisting of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel. The majority of the four should say “yes” to an act in order to let it proceed. If any act receives the Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews or either one of the judges, then it is guaranteed to qualify for the live semi-finals.

The first two episodes had golden buzzer moments, but will the streak continue in episode 3? Only time will tell.

When will America’s Got Talent Season 17, Episode 3 release?

America’s Got Talent Season 17 premiered on May 31, 2022 on NBC. The latest two-hour episode will air on NBC and also be available to stream on Peacock TV and the NBC website.

Viewers can opt for multiple TV service providers if they don’t have the channel. Some of the best live streaming services include YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo and Fubo TV.

List of contestants in the upcoming episode

America’s Got Talent Season 17, Episode 3 is set to feature a range of interesting acts, featuring groups, duets as well as solos.

The contestants who will participate in the third round of auditions are:

Harper Akudama: Metal singer

Blade to Blade: Knife act by Michael and Tyrone Laner

Hayden Kristal: Hearing impaired comedian and activist from Brooklyn

NFL Players Choir: Singing group

Jack Williams: Ventriloquist

Max Ostler: 18-year-old Australian dancer

The Brown Brothers: Singing sibling duo named Gabe and Nate Brown

Oleksandr Yenivatov: Contortionist comedian and circus artist

Urban Crew Flyers: Dance group from Philippines

Sara James: 13-year-old singer from Poland

The judges have selected 10 acts each from the previous two episodes, including the Golden Buzzer acts. In the first episode, 21-year-old Avery Dixon received the Golden Buzzer from Terry Crews after he played Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Reddin, on his saxophone.

Crews said:

"There’s no need to vote. Avery, you touched the heart of every human being in this building right now. I want to tell you, you’ve been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews, who has your back, and all those bullies are going to have to watch you succeed.”

In episode 2, 11-year-old Madison Taylor Baez received the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel. The kid first sang as an audience member during a commercial break, which is when Simon Cowell heard her as he was returning to his judge’s seat from backstage. The judges and audience then asked Baez to audition on stage.

After her soulful singing, when members in the audience chanted for the Golden Buzzer, Howie Mandel obliged:

“I’m gonna do something. From the audience seat right to the live show.”

Both Madison and Avery will now appear directly in the show’s semi-finals. America’s Got Talent (AGT), Season 17 airs a new episode every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

