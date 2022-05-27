Who is the richest judge on America’s Got Talent? Rumored salary and net worth explored ahead of Season 17 premiere 

NBC’s No. 1 summer show America’s Got Talent is back with its seventeenth season along with fan-favorite and wealthy celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum. The new season will premiere its first episode on May 31, 2022, between its usual 8 pm to 10 pm ET/PT time slot.

Terry Crews will also return to the show as a host on America’s Got Talent season 17. The new season show will feature an impressive array of singers, dancers, contortionists, comedians, and impressionists, among others auditioning to win the $1 million cash prize.

Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell is the richest judge on America’s Got Talent. Let’s explore the net worth of every judge on the show.

Simon Cowell

The New worth of British music executive and television producer Simon Cowell, who has been one of the most successful media personalities in the last 30 years, is estimated to be $600 million.

The Lambeth-born media mogul has been one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world for over two decades. He reportedly earns $50 – $100 million a year through various business ventures. Between June 2019 - June 2020, he reportedly earned $50 million. His earnings come from judging and producing hit television shows namely, Britain's Got Talent, The X-Factor, and America's Got Talent.

In terms of real estate, Cowell purchased a 1.63-acre property with a seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu for $24 million in 2017. He also paid $15.5 million for a three-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

In August 2020, he sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $25 million, which he had bought for $8 million in 2004.

Sofia Vergara

Acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara’s net worth is $180 million. The Columbian-born actress’s net worth is the result of her various business ventures, acting projects, and commercials. She shot her first Pepsi commercial when she was 17 years old.

The Modern Family star is one of the highest-paid television actresses. She reportedly amassed $43 million between June 2019 – June 2020 through various ventures. As a judge on America’s Got Talent, the star reportedly earned $10 million per year as a judge.

The businesswoman purchased a $10.6 million home in Beverly Hills in 2014 and a $26 million mansion at the same location with her actor husband Joe Manganiello in June 2020.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum is a global fashion icon with a net worth of $160 million. The Victoria's Secret Angel is one of the world's top-earning models. She reportedly earned $20 million from modeling alone in 2011.

The TV host and actress bought a Bel-Air mansion worth $9.8 million after splitting from her ex-husband Seal. The businesswoman also purchased a $5.1 million penthouse in New York City in 2018.

Howie Mandel

Fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel’s net worth is $60 million. After various comedy gigs and television stints including St. Elsewhere and Deal or No Deal among others, the Toronto-born actor landed became a judge on America's Got Talent in 2010. He reportedly earned $70,000 per episode.

In 2018, Mandel purchased a $2.6 million ranch-style home in L.A.'s northwestern suburbs, which he sold for $9.5 million in November 2020 to NFL player Jalen Ramsey. The star also owns almost 13,000-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills on land purchased for $650,000 in 1999.

The recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame also owns a home in Calabasas that he purchased for $1.53 million in 2016 along with three contemporary condos in the same complex in Santa Monica for a total of $4.8 million.

Tune in on Tuesday night on NBC to watch all-new episodes of America’s Got Talent season 17 and witness some incredible performances by the contestants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande