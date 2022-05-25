What time will Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD finale episodes air on NBC? Promos, plots, and more details explored

The acclaimed One Chicago series, consisting of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD, is ready to air its finales on May 25, 2022. All three series have had a fantastic run in recent weeks, particularly Chicago PD, which has consistently impressed audiences with action-thriller visuals and compelling plotlines.

The three shows always schedule the episodes together, with frequent crossovers in between. They also air back-to-back with Chicago Med at 8.00 PM EST, Chicago Fire at 9.00 PM, and Chicago PD at 10.00 PM ET.

Read on for details about the upcoming episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

Chicago Med season 7, episode 22 promo: Halstead's clash with Asher

The blurb and the promo for the critically acclaimed Chicago Med promise a jam-packed episode full of challenging problems. This season, the show has often excelled with its ability to mix and match emotions with professional obstacles as the physicians took on some extraordinarily difficult situations. The finale will be no exception, particularly for Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson).

The official synopsis for the episode, titled And Now We Come to the End, reads:

"Halstead and Asher clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant; Marcel faces a tough decision when Blake is in surgery; Choi and Archer treat the son of Med's general counsel; Med's family grows."

Chicago Med had already established a crisis with Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty) in the previous episode, and this episode will complete the arc. The synopsis also hints at a new member in the family.

Chicago Fire season 10, episode 22 promo: Wedding bells and a slight return?

The promo for the oldest series in the One Chicago lineup is all set for a brilliant finale with The Magnificent City of Chicago and the promo promises a grand event, especially with the return of Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) to Chicago Fire.

It looks like this episode will center around Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd's (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) big day after the two went through several rough patches in the past season. Spencer will return to play Casey at his best friend's wedding.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of Chicago Fire reads:

"The big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion; Emma's plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end."

Jesse Spencer's return will be a big event for the fans of Chicago Fire. Even the showrunners didn't think Spencer would show up for the finale. In an interview, co-showrunner Derek Haas said:

"We pretty much begged him, pleaded and offered him the moon so that he would come back and do the finale. But he’s the greatest and he was in even before we started all of that."

The show is gearing up for an emotional finale that will lend a special spark to the show's long history.

Chicago PD season 9, episode 22 promo: Voight's resolve

In what could be the most promising finale out of the three One Chicago shows, Chicago PD is ready to go all out in a breathtaking finale titled You and Me. The show has already aptly set the stage, as the story is a direct continuation of the previous week's episode involving the season's big bad, Javier Escano (José Zúñiga).

The promo hints at an intense Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) episode as the case centers around Hank's CI Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbados) who seemed to be in a lot of trouble by the end of the previous episode. The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Chicago PD reads:

"After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point.

The ending of the previous episode of Chicago PD also left viewers confused after a big explosion seemed to cause significant damage to some of the team members, including Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

This episode will see the team's struggles continue as they try to take Escano down. The promo also hints at Voight putting himself in some kind of a risky situation, probably to save Anna.

When will the One Chicago shows air?

All three One Chicago shows will air on the NBC channel on May 25, 2022. Chicago Med airs at 8.00 PM ET followed by Chicago Fire at 9.00 PM ET. Chicago PD will follow the two at 10.00 PM ET. You can also catch all three shows online on Peacock TV.

