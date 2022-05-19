Chicago PD season 9, episode 21 preview: Will Voight's house of cards come crashing down?

With Chicago PD almost at the end of its ninth season, things are about to get very intense in the upcoming episode titled House of Cards.

The final episodes of the already brilliant season will focus on the drug kingpin Javier Escano (José Zúñiga), about whom the show has already revealed certain things in the past.

The show's upcoming episode will air on May 18, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET, and will focus on Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) as she tries to work for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) right under the nose of the dangerous drug dealer.

The promo for the upcoming episode teases some imminent danger to the team and Voight's loyal informant.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Chicago PD.

Chicago PD season 9, episode 21 promo: What was the explosion?

The promo sees Hank Voight convincing Anna about her mission. But according to the synopsis, that may not be enough to keep her on task. The promo also hints at a possibly-dangerous outcome for the detectives pursuing the case.

The show has already established that Javier is the new "big bad," and the next two episodes will continue his storyline.

The end of the promo also sees a massive explosion, possibly killing or injuring a lot of people. This explosion may have been orchestrated by Javier Escano.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by NBC, reads:

"As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano, Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track; their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation."

Anna Avalos started working as a CI for Hank Voight some time back. Anna joined a bakery owned by Javier Escano, which he uses as a front for his cartel business.

The synopsis states that Hank Voight will lie to his informant to keep her engaged in the mission. This may have some long-lasting impact that could jeopardize the entire mission.

What happened in the previous episode of Chicago PD?

The show's previous episode focused heavily on Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and her daughter Makayla. The central theme of the episode surrounded PTSD and trauma in general. The case saw detectives reopen a cold case, searching for clues for a new one.

The fascinating episode saw Burgess take charge and dive into the past of a man who was haunted by a similar incident. The official synopsis for the episode read:

"Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime; with its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla's mental healing."

While the entire episode surrounded the very intriguing case, Makayla’s angle worked very well in explaining specific character motives and persistent links to the present day.

