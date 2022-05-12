Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 20 recap: A dive into repressed memories?

Chicago PD just aired a new episode titled Memories on May 11, 2022.

Building on its great run, the show managed to deliver another great episode with great twists, an edge-of-the-seat case, and an overall emotional atmosphere. With only two episodes of the show remaining in the current season, this one successfully set the stage for a more intense follow-up.

In this episode, the Chicago PD team dealt with a case of double homicide, which required the team to dive into a cold case from decades ago. It also coincided with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek's (Patrick Flueger) insecurities about little Makayla's trauma.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago PD.

Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 20 recap: Intertwining past and present

The episode begins with Kim and Adam discussing Makayla's trauma with a psychiatrist. The doctor tells them that there is a chance that the child could retain a lot of the trauma in her adulthood but in a different form.

Soon, Kim and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) enter a double homicide scene. An elderly couple has been brutally murdered in bed, and their daughter has been sedated.

There are many odd things in the house that indicate that the criminal may not have forced his way into their homes. They also find a bathtub filled with chlorine. This case baffles everyone, including Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

Kim finds similarities to a cold case from decades ago where a kid claimed to have lost both of his parents and found an odd bathtub in his home. Digging deeper, they find that the claims were never validated, and the little boy is now a grown man.

The team contact the man, who is now in his 30s, and ask him about the incident. The man barely remembers anything and describes some episodes that he remembers in flashes.

After looking through other clues and contacting the officer-in-charge from the original case, Kim investigates the man's house and gathers some clues.

The persistent link

Kim and Adam discover a suspicious man peeping into a house. Kim thinks he matches the profile of their suspect. They then arrest him. After vigorously interrogating him, despite the warning from Voight, they do not find anything.

Kim finally resorts to making the man access his trauma by showing him all the photos from the crime scene. They finally gain a crucial piece of evidence that leads them to an abandoned van. The vehicle contains the skeletons of the man's parents and the DNA of the prime suspect on them.

This helps them pin the case and put away the suspect. The episode ends with Kim and Adam having a good time with Makayla.

The latest episode of Chicago PD is now streaming on Peacock TV.

