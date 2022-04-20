Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 19 preview: Release date, promo, and more

Chicago PD is ready to air its nineteenth episode this week titled, Fool's Gold. There is a chance that this episode will include social commentary regarding the elite officers of the Chicago PD hunting down a perpetrator who is targeting wealthy people around the city.

With the season coming to a close soon, Episode 19 will be crucial in building a few connections to the season finale. You can watch it on the NBC channel at 10.00 PM ET on April 20, 2022.

The show has been on an impressive streak recently with fascinating cases, intense drama, and exciting characters. The arrival of a tough-to-crack recruit has spiced up the show. We will see Episode 19 primarily deal with Detective Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), who has not been under the spotlight for many episodes.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Chicago PD.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 19 promo: Hunting down the rich?

The promo for this week's episode of the crime drama shows a robbery at a wealthy man's house. The officers initially believe that it is a home invasion gone wrong when they enter the completely disheveled house. However, it seems like there is a greater purpose to this crime than just theft.

The promo also hints that this unknown criminal only targets the rich people of Chicago. The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by NBC, may give a better insight into the new episode and its circumstances. It reads:

"After the murder of a wealthy Chicago man, Atwater and the team dig in to uncover the truth, suspecting there is more to the story than meets the eye."

The synopsis and the promo make it clear that Episode 19 will be an Atwater special, as he is shown to be one of the first officers to respond. His team will also play a crucial role in deciphering the motive of this unknown criminal. The show has a habit of rotating the spotlight among its many cast members, which has proved to be an excellent way of handling the ensemble cast.

Directed by Bethany Rooney and scripted by Ike Smith, Episode 19 might also introduce a crisis that will culminate in the finale.

When will the upcoming episode of Chicago PD air?

The upcoming episode of the One Chicago show will air at 10.00 PM ET on April 20, 2022. You can watch it on the NBC channel where it airs every Wednesday. The episode will also be available for streaming on Peacock, NBC's official streaming site.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee