'Chicago PD' preview: A new direction for the show?

Chicago PD wrapped up with one of the longest running sagas in the show's history with its mid-season finale. In fact, the episode's ending felt more like a finale than a mid-season break. With the break almost over, Chicago PD is set to return to TV screens with its latest episode "Home Safe."

Note: This article contains spoilers.

It looks like Chicago PD has wrapped up the case of Roy Walton's murder for good and now the show will look in a new direction. Of course, Chicago PD is known for the chilling cases that the team led by Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) solve.

The upcoming episode, which marks the show's return almost a month later, is expected to have one of those cases. Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode.

What happened at the end of the previous episode of 'Chicago PD'?

The previous episode of Chicago PD had a beautiful ending after Halstead decided to get his hands dirty in order to save both Voight and his fiance Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). As he decides to blackmail the FBI agent on their trail, he wraps up the saga for good.

Adding to the relief of finding ''a way out", the episode ended with Halstead and Upton's marriage, something that the fans were overwhelmed by. Following the episode, social media sites like Twitter were flooded with fans reacting to the marriage that most fans have been rooting for.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of 'Chicago PD'?

The main crisis is over for the Chicago PD officers. This means that a new crisis is probably on the way for the police force. This may be introduced in the upcoming episode. Other than that, it is expected to have a very interesting case.

The official synopsis, released by NBC, reads: "The team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case; Burgess and Ruzek are in for a shock when someone from Makayla's past comes forward."

Burzeks @Fact12387039



#Burzek

#ChicagoPD "The best feeling is when you look at him...and he's already staring." "The best feeling is when you look at him...and he's already staring." #Burzek #ChicagoPD https://t.co/DPquJdNc6v

Someone from the past apparently shows up in the latest episode. It will be interesting to see who or what connection they have.

When is 'Chicago PD' releasing?

Also Read Article Continues below

Chicago PD will return with the other two One Chicago shows on January 5, 2022. The latest episode of the show will air on the NBC channel at 10 PM ET. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider