'Chicago PD' fall finale: Fans emotional over Halstead-Upton wedding

Chicago PD aired not only one of its most intense episodes, but also one of the best in the season so far. The previous episode, titled "Fractures" had left viewers on a cliffhanger regarding the careers of Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

Thankfully, the latest episode not only resolved a saga that has been looming like a shadow for two seasons now, but it also gave viewers an immensely satisfying ending: The marriage of Halstead and Upton, lovingly nicknamed "Upstead" by Chicago PD fans.

How do 'Chicago PD' fans feel about the long running relationship?

To sum it up, Chicago PD fans have long awaited this moment. Halstead walks in at the end of the episode to announce to Hailey that "it's over", indicating the end of the crisis that has been troubling them for so long.

zee ❄️ @thingthatworks #upstead just a girl waiting for the boy she loves to come home to her #chicagoPD just a girl waiting for the boy she loves to come home to her #chicagoPD #upstead https://t.co/R7Cu9c8rgN

Back in season eight's finale, Hailey Upton shot down a man named Roy Walton, who in all honesty, as Halstead says at the end of the fall finale, "deserved to die". Voight and Halstead also happened to be a part of this murder, just not the ones firing the gun.

Since then, this has been a constant crisis and the previous episode saw an FBI agent discover the body and trace it back to Halstead. The agent asks Halstead to either give Voight up or let his fiance and himself go down.

Resolution and relief

Though they had to get their hands dirty, The Chicago PD aces managed to find a way out, which is also the title of the episode. The ending marked this resolution and an even bigger surprise took over - the "Upstead Marriage". The final few seconds had all the viewers' attention as they poured in love from all over the world.

akmal @akmaleum jay and hailey got married. the story we all wanted finally happened #ChicagoPD jay and hailey got married. the story we all wanted finally happened #ChicagoPD

KAE @krropposch21 #ChicagoPD Something I’ve noticed with Jay is that whenever he hugs or holds Hailey he bends down just enough so that his heart aligns with hers, he presses himself so close to her so that she can feel his heart beating through her and in time with her own heart. 🥰♥️ #Upstead Something I’ve noticed with Jay is that whenever he hugs or holds Hailey he bends down just enough so that his heart aligns with hers, he presses himself so close to her so that she can feel his heart beating through her and in time with her own heart. 🥰♥️ #Upstead #ChicagoPD https://t.co/GEZP8dsh62

The other school of thought

As much as it seems that Chicago PD fans are enjoying this moment, there are some who are not impressed by the couple. That has produced a different group, who were obviously not rooting for Upstead and are frankly disappointed now.

Anna Mae Bullock @BritneyN0Spears #ChicagoPD



Haley and Jay really hasn’t grown on me at all Haley and Jay really hasn’t grown on me at all #ChicagoPD Haley and Jay really hasn’t grown on me at all

Despite varying opinions, it is yet to be seen how well the married couple will fare. It will be some time before we get to see it, with the next episode set to air on January 5, 2022. Stay tuned for updates regarding new episodes and more content on Chicago PD.

