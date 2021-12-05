When will 'Chicago Fire' mid-season finale air? Release date and more

Chicago Fire may be on its way to a Christmas Special episode as per the upcoming episode on December 8, 2021. Chicago Fire has remained on break for almost three weeks now. This was due to Thanksgiving week and also the trend of the 'Chicago One' series to air all three shows on the same day.

Unlike Chicago PD, Chicago Fire seems to be walking on a much less darker path and it seems a holiday episode is not unlikely here. The next episode is titled "Winterfest". Derek Haas has already hinted in a recent interview that the show may get into the holiday spirit soon.

'Chicago Fire' release date and where to stream

Chicago Fire is set to return after a three-week long break. It will air its latest episode on December 8, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It will stream on Peacock's streaming service and air on the NBC channel along with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

'Chicago Fire' Christmas special synopsis

The official plotline of the episode was released by NBC, the original network of the show. It reads:

"Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest; Brett prepares to present her paramedicine programme to an oversight panel; Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit."

As is evident from the synopsis, this episode will mark new beginnings and a holiday spirit spreading over the team of Firehouse 51. So far, the creators have also hinted at certain familiar characters returning exclusively for this episode.

What to expect from "Winterfest"

Winterfest will definitely be the most important episode of the season so far. It may be aimed at being a holiday episode and a possible interim closure to the series. The series should resume in January 2022 and pick up from wherever it leaves off in this week's episode.

Chicago Fire has also teased something that looks to be really exciting, everyone's favorite furry friend, Tuesday. Tuesday has not appeared on the show for some time but a recent Instagram post seems to spark off rumors in that direction.

It will be interesting to see what other surprises the fall finale of Chicago Fire holds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi