'Chicago PD' recap: Which road does Halstead take?

Chicago PD's fall finale is out with some tough choices for the characters in an emotionally and physically draining episode. Today's episode was always going to be intense given how the show ended on a cliffhanger before the Thanksgiving break commenced.

The end of the previous episode of Chicago PD had the FBI discovering the body of Roy Walton, who was killed by Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is given a tough choice to either take down Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) or let himself, and fiancee Hailey, go down.

The episode of Chicago PD also involves a case of a shootout on a public bus but it soon evolves into a massive drug trafficking case.

A race against time begins for 'Chicago PD' primes

The beginning of the episode of Chicago PD sees Agent North (Alex Morf) tell Halstead that he will give him the standard 36 hours, and after that, either him or his fiance or Voight will be going down.

Halstead is in a tight spot and decides to discuss it with Voight, who offers to give himself up. Halstead convinces him that there must be a way out.

Voight does come up with something, but that way they need to go down a dirty path to frame Agent North. Halstead questions his own ethics in the process.

However, they go forward with an unethical plan, with Halstead arresting North's younger brother, who is a heroin addict. They also get him to admit on tape that North has saved him multiple times, making North guilty of "Obstruction of Justice."

A shooting case uncovers a trafficking ring

The beginning of this episode of Chicago PD sees Halstead respond to a call about a shooting on a bus. Upon further investigation, it turns out that it is a drug trafficking ring at work. A woman, who Voight finds injured near a drug den refuses to give up the perp, convincing them that he is the one who saved her.

This is a common mentality amidst the abused. However, they keep digging further and after a fascinating watch of an investigation, they crack down on the main guy behind the operation. In a gun stand-off, Voight takes him down, closing the case.

Everything has a cost in 'Chicago PD'

Voight makes one last ditch attempt at convincing Halstead that giving him up will let his conscience remain clean. However, Halsted strongly disagrees.

Halstead drives up to meet North and instead of giving up Voight, he tells North about his brother and what they have in hand. North urges him to be a good guy and not do this dirty thing, but Halstead has his feet firmly planted on the ground.

They do come to an agreement and Halstead walks away. On his way back he has one last conversation with Voight for the day.

Halstead returns home and announces, "it worked."

The perfect ending

The episode of Chicago PD ends in a way fans love for finales to end; the resolution of the conflict spread over multiple seasons. In the end, Halstead and Hailey get married and the episode ends on a happy note.

So far, no release dates for any new episodes have been announced for either of the Chicago One shows (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire or Chicago PD). Fans of the show will have to wait until 2022 to find out more about their beloved characters.

