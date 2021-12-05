When will 'Chicago PD' mid-season finale air? Release date and more

Chicago PD is one of those long-running shows, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, that are a major part of Wednesday night television. Unfortunately, the show has not aired a new episode in three weeks now, and it will probably not air more than one in the remaining days of 2021.

Chicago PD is returning this week with a new episode titled "A Way Out". It marks the series' return from Thanksgiving break but is probably the last episode of the year as the show sets itself up for a mid-season break.

It's not surprising, given that is how most television shows' formats have been. There is, however, the promise of an excellent episode before that happens.

it's me lex @lex23aa



Okay, what the f*** is happening

#ChicagoPD #Upstead I ARREST YOU AND HAILEY OR YOU GIVE ME VOIGHTOkay, what the f*** is happening I ARREST YOU AND HAILEY OR YOU GIVE ME VOIGHT Okay, what the f*** is happening #ChicagoPD #Upstead https://t.co/H3UcXtVo7E

'Chicago PD' preview: What does the latest episode bring?

The upcoming episode of Chicago PD is sure to be a big one, This can be attributed to multiple reasons. It could very well be the last episode to air for some time to come, making it a concluding one. It is also going to follow up on the very interesting storyline of the Roy Walton (Michael Maize) investigation.

The official synopsis can give insights into what the episode holds. It reads:

"With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton investigation, Voight and Halstead strategize a way out; after a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction."

As we have seen in the previous episode, Season 9 Episode 8 "Fractures", Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is given a choice regarding his involvement in the shooting of Roy Walton by his fiance Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) in the Season 8 finale.

Halstead is asked to either bring down their fellow officer Voight (played by Jason Beghe) or take the blame alongside his fiance, leaving him in a tight spot. This is a cliffhanger that is waiting on the upcoming episode of Chicago PD.

The synopsis points out that it will not be a simple choice, and could involve a complicated plan that Halstead hatches with Voight to help them both get out of the quicksand. The episode will also feature a case of abduction after the shooting of a bus driver by a fellow passenger. This is sure to be a very fast-paced episode.

'Chicago PD' Release date, where to watch, and more

Chicago PD surely has fans excited about the revelations in the upcoming episode, as evident on Twitter:

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9 "A Way Out" is set for release on Wednesday, January 8, 2021. It will be streamed on Peacock TV and aired on NBC at 10:00 pm EST.

