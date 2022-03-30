Chicago PD return date: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Chicago PD fans will be disappointed to learn that there is no new episode of the thrilling NBC drama this week. However, it won't be long before the show makes a return to TV screens with another intriguing episode, this time focusing on the aftermath of Makayla's, portrayed by Ramona Edith Williams, kidnapping.

The show has been on hiatus since mid-March due to scheduling issues. It is also not uncommon for shows to take a two to three-week break due to the challenging conditions of shooting during the pandemic. Chicago PD will return with an all-new episode on April 6, 2022, along with its other One Chicago siblings.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode and the hiatus.

Chicago PD promo: Not much to read between the lines

The promo of the upcoming episode is not indicative of what to expect from the show. It hints at a packed episode with a thrilling case but does not indicate what the crisis is. There is news that it will deal with a drug investigation, but the promo does not specifically pinpoint any of that.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled Adrift, offers a better insight into what you can expect from the episode. The official synopsis, as released by NBC, reads,

"Ruzek’s search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla’s abduction."

The synopsis of the episode does hint at a case related to drugs, but not in a way one would expect. The show will also go back to the case of Makayla. This episode will focus mainly on Adam Ruzek, played by Patrick Flueger, and Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati.

With the upcoming episode, the show will also start moving towards the finale as there are not many episodes left before the season wraps up. This is one of the reasons the show is currently on a break. The break is an attempt to stretch the current season to the end of May.

When will the upcoming episode of Chicago PD air?

The upcoming episode of the acclaimed One Chicago show will air on April 6, 2022, on the NBC channel. It will air at 8.00 pm ET. It will also be released on Peacock, NBC's official streaming platform. Until the new episode airs, the channel will air reruns of old episodes in the timeslot. Stay tuned for more updates.

