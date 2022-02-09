When will Chicago PD return? Another Chicago-less month

One Chicago shows, including Chicago PD, have gone through quite a difficult time, with only three episodes airing in nearly two months. After the mid-season break that covered the Christmas and New Year period, the shows returned in early January, only to go back on a gap in the same month.

Chicago PD had a great episode with "To Protect." It aired on January 19, 2022, and finally brought Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) back to the forefront of the series. The episode was intense and left the fans on the edge of their seats. Viewers expected more of the same, but the series went on a long break due to the pandemic and the ongoing Winter Olympics.

Thankfully, the show is bound to return on February 23, 2022. Though the details about the next episode are scarcely available, read on to learn more about the crime drama's return.

Chicago PD return date and schedule for February

Sadly, Chicago PD fans will not even get repeat telecasts of older episodes for almost the entire month of February. NBC will air the Winter Olympics 2022 for the majority of the month. The only repeat telecast episodes of the One Chicago shows aired on February 2, 2022. Since then, no One Chicago episodes have aired.

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire are also on the same hiatus due to NBC's tendency of airing the three shows together. There has been little information about the show's upcoming episode from NBC. This could be credited to the channel's preoccupation with covering the Olympics at the moment.

The title of the upcoming episode is "Stillwater". Hopefully, it will continue having Voight under the spotlight as a new crisis surfaces for the team.

Plot synopsis of Chicago PD's upcoming episode

Despite NBC not releasing anything on its site yet, digging a little deeper, we could get our hands on the latest press release that included the synopsis for the newest episode.

The synopsis of "Stillwater" reads:

"While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers. After learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash."

It looks like the upcoming episode will also feature Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) in the forefront. She has been a quiet figure for some time now. The episode will also be intense, as things can get very complicated when dealing with an accident.

There will be more details coming out soon about the upcoming episode. So stat tuned for further updates.

