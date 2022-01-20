'Chicago PD' Season 9 Episode 12 preview: Voight back under spotlight?

Chicago PD is set to return on January 19, 2022, with its 12th episode for the season, "To Protect." Among other exciting things expected out of this episode, the major one is the return of Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) to the foreground of the show.

Since the mid-season finale, titled "A Way Out," the character of Hank Voight has been rather ignored, with other characters in the spotlight. The previous episode, for example, focused on the character of Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). This week's episode is also set to focus on the ruthless Los Temidos gang.

Watch the promo for "To Protect"

The promo depicts Hank Voight and his new informant, Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), who volunteers to go undercover into the midst of the Los Temidos gang. Voight's warning to her indicates the gravity of the situation. The adversary in this episode is most likely to be a hazardous one.

The promo also indicates things are going wrong for Anna. Given the gravity of the situation, this might even prove to be fatal for her. The new episode is sure to be very gripping, following on the road of the previous ones.

The synopsis released by NBC for this episode of Chicago PD reads:

"The team works together to identify the head of the brutal Los Temidos gang; Voight dives deeper into his informant Anna Avalos' past when her undercover role is threatened."

Bethany Rooney directs the upcoming episode.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

This 12th episode of the show may finally continue the saga of Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). This is something that the fans have been eagerly waiting for.

What's confirmed about the episode is the spotlight on Voight. It will be interesting to see the chief in action after a long time. The Chicago PD cast has also indicated that this will be a "Huge Voight episode,"

When will 'Chicago PD' air?

The show will air on the NBC channel on January 19, 2022. It will air along with the other two "Chicago One" shows, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. The airtime for the show is 10:00 PM ET.

