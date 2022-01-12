'Chicago PD' season 9 episode 11 preview: No mention of Makayla yet?

Chicago PD is all set to air its latest episode on January 12, 2022. Titled 'Lies,' it is likely to focus on the latest case involving the Intelligence Unit and its complications. After some time on the sidelines, this episode will be headed by Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) again.

The promo for the upcoming episode was released last week. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the story of Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), but, much to their disappointment, the promo does not depict any of it.

Where did the previous episode trail off?

Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 primarily dealt with Burgess and Ruzek. It also depicted a complex case of a missing child. As the team navigated through the intrinsic complications of a missing child case, Burgess and Ruzek's tension made for some very compelling drama.

The ending of the episode, titled 'Home Safe,' was something that caught the viewers' attention the most. In the final moments of this episode, Makayla revealed that a man visited her at school. Upon further digging into the matter, Burgess and Ruzek discovered that it was a relative of Makayla who was planning to fight for full custody.

The episode wrapped up at this cliffhanger.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of 'Chicago PD'?

The latest episode of the show will depict the attempts of the team to bring down a notorious drug dealer. As such, Voight's informant will play a substantial role in this episode. Atwater's (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) story will also be explored in detail, as is depicted in the promo.

The official synopsis released by NBC reads:

"Voight employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case; Atwater, who once again struggles to reconcile his personal and professional life, reaches a decision."

Like the promo, the summary of the upcoming episode, too, misses out on any information regarding Makayla.

When is 'Chicago PD' season 9 episode 11 releasing?

The show will air its latest episode on January 12, 2022, on the NBC network. It will also be available for streaming on NBC's official streaming website. The air time for the episode is Wednesday, 10 PM ET.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia