'Chicago Fire' recap: Stella Kidd's return and a case of potassium fire

Like the other shows in the Chicago One series, Chicago Fire, too, left on a very interesting cliffhanger. At the end of the mid-season finale, Chicago Fire's Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) returned with a bang after being absent for the majority of the show.

Kelly Severside (Taylor Kinney) who is her love interest and was ghosted for almost the entirety of the season will be seen reeling from her comeback. Her return marks an evident tension in an episode that deals with a complicated case of an underground tunnel being on fire.

Tension in the air in Chicago Fire

Stella's return to Chicago Fire was always going to be tense with Severside after what they have been through lately. Severside demands an explanation from Stella. Stella opens up about being offered the lieutenant position, which she declined because she thought the timing wasn't right.

Severside wanted to know why Stella was not responding to him and Stella explained that she wanted to do that in person. She re-affirms her love for him at that moment, perhaps providing fans with a moment of relief.

New challenge for the 'Chicago Fire' team

As Stella stepped into the firehouse after so long, her meet and greet was interrupted by an urgent call about a potassium fire from an overturned tanker inside a tunnel. As the team rush in, they discover the gravity of the situation.

A fire of this kind required a special extinguisher and before its arrival, all the team could do was stall it. Ritter (Daniel Kyrie) meanwhile found a frightened police officer in the tunnel who just witnessed a man burn to death. He managed to shake him out of the shock and rally him out of the tunnel.

The team also rescued several passengers before the specialized extinguisher arrived.

Back at the Firehouse, Ritter was informed that the cop he saved had abrubtly quit his job which worried him. He later received a note from the cop which he mistook for a suicide note. Ritter rushed in to meet him but he explained it was a thank you note.

Ritter motivates the cop by sharing his own story and that probes the cop to come back to the force.

A difficult conversation for later

Upon being reunited after so long, Severside acts a little distant from Stella. Noticing this, Stella asks him about his behavior and what is causing it. Severside is pretty straight-forward in this exchange as he directly asks her whether she still plans on marrying him.

Creating another cliffhanger situation, Chicago Fire does not immediately answer this, instead it cuts to black, leaving her answer for another episode.

The next episode of Chicago Fire will air on January 12, 2022 and may hold the answers that fans are waiting for.

Edited by Danyal Arabi