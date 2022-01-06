'Chicago Fire' season 10 episode 10 preview: What will Stella Kidd's awaited return be like?

Like the other shows in the Chicago One series, Chicago Fire too was on a long break and left at a very interesting point in the show's plotline: the return of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). The character who had been absent for the majority of the season, showed up at the very end of the last episode.

The previous episode was more than just about Stella Kidd's return, it also boasted one of the most intense cases that had the Team 51 run a battle against time. The upcoming episode, titled "Back with a Bang," is also expected to feature a fascinating case along with the continuation of Stella Kidd's story.

What happened in the previous episode of 'Chicago Fire'?

The previous episode of Chicago Fire, titled "Winterfest," was its mid-season finale and dealt with some very fascinating cases going across the town. Episode 9 of season 10 also sees the trio of Gallo, Violet and Ritter trying to debut their microbrewery business, which does not fare so well.

However, things with Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) go well in the episode as her paramedicine program is approved by the judge's panel and a new life begins for her.

Of course, the end of the episode sees a shocked Severide (Taylor Kinney) find the surprise guest, Stella Kidd.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The upcoming episode will focus heavily on Stella Kidd's return. It is no secret that Severside's welcome will not be extremely warm. In fact, the episode's trailer makes it a point to show the lingering tension between the fan-favorite couple.

The official synopsis of Chicago Fire released by NBC reads:

"Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51; the team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel; after that incident, Ritter begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver."

'Chicago Fire' return date and where to watch

Chicago Fire returns on January 5, 2022, and will air on NBC's network's television channel. For those searching for alternatives, the show can be streamed on NBC's official streaming service. The air time for Chicago Fire is 9:00 PM ET.

