'Chicago Med' preview: The aftermath of Secret Santa's gifts

Chicago Med will return after a month-long break with its latest episode, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished… In Chicago.” The show is part of the Chicago One series, the entirety of which has been on break since early December. Chicago Med had perhaps one of its most breathtaking episodes, with one of the best twists, before it went on a winter break.

Chicago Med had long dealt with the FBI and Vas-Com scandal, which came to fruition in the previous episode when Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) took matters into her own hands after Dr. Will Halstead's ambitious and dangerous venture to uncover the truth.

What happened in the previous episode of 'Chicago Med'?

The previous episode, which also served as the mid-season finale, was a particularly action-packed one. The start of the episode saw Halstead's investigation bear no fruit as the higher authorities asked him to stay away from the case.

Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Dylan Scott, along with Halstead, dealt with complex cases of their own. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Blake also had a thrilling case on their hands.

However, it was the ending that really changed the game for the show. In a moment of multiple revelations, Dr. Goodwin called the police on Matt, indicating she had gone head-on with the authorities, doing the right thing in the end.

What to expect from the latest episode?

The latest episode of Chicago Med will deal with the repercussions of Sharon’s “good deed.” It will also delve into the big revelations made at the end of the previous episode.

The official synopsis, released by NBC, reads:

"In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital's new compliance officer; Marcel and Blake try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism; a patient's son lies to his father about his diagnosis."

This episode will likely be as dramatic as the previous one.

When will 'Chicago Med' air?

The latest episode of Chicago Med will release on January 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. E.T. on the NBC network. It will also release on NBC's streaming service.

