Why did Jesse Spencer leave 'Chicago Fire'? Internet crushed over Matthew Casey's exit

Chicago Fire lead actor Jesse Spencer broke fans' hearts as he ended his journey on the hit NBC show. Spencer’s character Matthew Casey bids adieu to the show in the 200th episode.
In a press conference, Jesse Spencer announced his exit from the critically-acclaimed series, which he was part of for around ten years. Speaking about his “difficult” decision, Jesse Spencer said:
“I realized I’d been doing TV for a long time, I added it up. I think this year is my 18th year on television because I went straight from House to Chicago Fire. We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show.”
Chicago Fire’s executive producer Derek Haas also responded to the fan-favorite character’s exit from the show. He said:
“I hate that Jessie’s leaving. It was a very difficult episode to write. He’s been incredible from day one of the pilot to right now and he’s one of my favorite people beyond acting. Anytime I was in Chicago, I would call Jessie to get together. Anyways, I have bittersweet feelings or just bitter feelings but I thought the episode turned out really well. I just want to thank Jesse publicly for his amazing service and friendship and for making the show incredible.”
Here’s how Jesse Spencer’s Casey bid goodbye
The 200th episode was the end of Captain Casey’s time on the show and the show’s creators were building the storyline for a few episodes. In his last Chicago Fire episode, firefighter Casey fights his last fire at Firehouse 51 and then leaves everything behind to raise his best friend’s sons.
Earlier, Andy Darden’s son Griffin approached Casey for help as there was no one to look after Griffin and his brother in Oregon. Casey then decided to move to Oregon to take care of them until they were to be sent off to college.
This ending looked exactly like something that Jesse Sepncer’s Casey would do, and he also finally got into a relationship with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). The 200th episode showed the couple agreeing to give long-distance a chance as Brett couldn’t just leave Chicago behind.
It was towards the end of the episode that things took an emotional turn, when Boden (Eamonn Walker) and the Firehouse 51 squad hugged Casey (Jesse Spencer) and wished him goodbye.
Internet crushed over Casey’s exit
Jesse Spencer’s character has left the show for now, but there’s always a possibility that he might return after a few episodes or seasons. With this hope, many online users bid farewell to Casey, while others were crushed by the news.
Also Read
With Jesse Spencer’s Matthew Casey gone, the Chicago Fire creators will now have to put in a lot of effort to keep his fans hooked on the show.
Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9:00 pm (ET) on NBC.