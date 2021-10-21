Why did Jesse Spencer leave 'Chicago Fire'? Internet crushed over Matthew Casey's exit

Chicago Fire lead actor Jesse Spencer broke fans' hearts as he ended his journey on the hit NBC show. Spencer’s character Matthew Casey bids adieu to the show in the 200th episode.

In a press conference, Jesse Spencer announced his exit from the critically-acclaimed series, which he was part of for around ten years. Speaking about his “difficult” decision, Jesse Spencer said:

“I realized I’d been doing TV for a long time, I added it up. I think this year is my 18th year on television because I went straight from House to Chicago Fire. We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show.”

Chicago Fire’s executive producer Derek Haas also responded to the fan-favorite character’s exit from the show. He said:

“I hate that Jessie’s leaving. It was a very difficult episode to write. He’s been incredible from day one of the pilot to right now and he’s one of my favorite people beyond acting. Anytime I was in Chicago, I would call Jessie to get together. Anyways, I have bittersweet feelings or just bitter feelings but I thought the episode turned out really well. I just want to thank Jesse publicly for his amazing service and friendship and for making the show incredible.”

Here’s how Jesse Spencer’s Casey bid goodbye

The 200th episode was the end of Captain Casey’s time on the show and the show’s creators were building the storyline for a few episodes. In his last Chicago Fire episode, firefighter Casey fights his last fire at Firehouse 51 and then leaves everything behind to raise his best friend’s sons.

Earlier, Andy Darden’s son Griffin approached Casey for help as there was no one to look after Griffin and his brother in Oregon. Casey then decided to move to Oregon to take care of them until they were to be sent off to college.

This ending looked exactly like something that Jesse Sepncer’s Casey would do, and he also finally got into a relationship with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). The 200th episode showed the couple agreeing to give long-distance a chance as Brett couldn’t just leave Chicago behind.

It was towards the end of the episode that things took an emotional turn, when Boden (Eamonn Walker) and the Firehouse 51 squad hugged Casey (Jesse Spencer) and wished him goodbye.

Internet crushed over Casey’s exit

Jesse Spencer’s character has left the show for now, but there’s always a possibility that he might return after a few episodes or seasons. With this hope, many online users bid farewell to Casey, while others were crushed by the news.

BritStick @BucsfanForeve @Jesse_Spencer You were the reason I started watching Chicago Fire. Massive spoiler as I haven’t watched the 200th episode.. So thanks. Sad you are leaving. #chicagofire @Jesse_Spencer You were the reason I started watching Chicago Fire. Massive spoiler as I haven’t watched the 200th episode.. So thanks. Sad you are leaving. #chicagofire 😢

Megan Mackenzie💫 @MeganPJMackenz1 As sad as I am to see @Jesse_Spencer leave the show, I am grateful for all the years he’s dedicated to #ChicagoFire and #House . Going to miss seeing him on the show! Wishing you all the best Jesse! As sad as I am to see @Jesse_Spencer leave the show, I am grateful for all the years he’s dedicated to #ChicagoFire and #House. Going to miss seeing him on the show! Wishing you all the best Jesse!

Sid @youpin99 @NBCOneChicago I will miss Jesse Spencer. The character of Casey was a huge reason for me tuning in to #ChicagoFire . But still wishing Jesse all the best in his future endeavours. @NBCOneChicago I will miss Jesse Spencer. The character of Casey was a huge reason for me tuning in to #ChicagoFire. But still wishing Jesse all the best in his future endeavours.

Micaela Santos @_MicaelaSantos @Jesse_Spencer I've been a #ChicagoFire fan since day one because of you. I loved you so much on House that I just wasn't ready to say goodbye to you. I'm devastated you're leaving. Thank you for being part of my life for the last 17 years. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors💓😘 @Jesse_Spencer I've been a #ChicagoFire fan since day one because of you. I loved you so much on House that I just wasn't ready to say goodbye to you. I'm devastated you're leaving. Thank you for being part of my life for the last 17 years. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors💓😘

Cheryl M. Brackin @cmb0682 @Jesse_Spencer @WolfEnt I followed you from one "House" to another. Thank you for continually giving Matt Casey your all. Grateful you exited on your terms and wish you much success and happiness in whatever you choose in the future. Here's hoping you RSVP to Stella & Severide's wedding! #ChicagoFire @Jesse_Spencer @WolfEnt I followed you from one "House" to another. Thank you for continually giving Matt Casey your all. Grateful you exited on your terms and wish you much success and happiness in whatever you choose in the future. Here's hoping you RSVP to Stella & Severide's wedding! #ChicagoFire

Joe Miñoso @DaMinoshow Brother. You are a beacon of leadership, friendship, professionalism and just an all around shining example of a man. You will be missed. Congrats on your exceptional work over 200 episodes. #chicagofire Brother. You are a beacon of leadership, friendship, professionalism and just an all around shining example of a man. You will be missed. Congrats on your exceptional work over 200 episodes. #chicagofire https://t.co/qC9N7r6n9y

With Jesse Spencer’s Matthew Casey gone, the Chicago Fire creators will now have to put in a lot of effort to keep his fans hooked on the show.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9:00 pm (ET) on NBC.

