Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 18: Release date, promo, and more

Chicago PD is set to return with an all-new episode this week.

Titled New Guard, Episode 18 will air on April 13, 2022, on the NBC channel. It will deal with a new recruit under Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), who has a sketchy past.

The previous few episodes of the crime drama have been really good, and more of the same is expected in the upcoming weeks.

Last week's episode dealt with the aftermath of Makayla's (Ramona Edith Williams) kidnapping, leading to a complicated drug case. This week's episode will be of similar intensity.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the crime drama series.

Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 18 promo: Who is the new recruit?

The promo for Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 18 introduces a new recruit, but it does not explain who he is or what his motives are. The promo intentionally leaves these details out to maintain a certain amount of intrigue.

This episode will center around this new character and whatever part he will play in the series. This could also lead to the big finale of the show's ninth season.

The official synopsis, as released by NBC, does not make things much clearer either. It reads:

"Halstead takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation; the dynamics are challenging, however, and questions arise over the recruit's complicated past."

The recruit's past will play a crucial role in the episode's plot. The dynamic between Halstead and the recruit seems to be a little heated and unstable.

This episode will also shift the story away from Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger). Their storyline could be the fodder for the finale, and hence, the writers may have decided to shelf it for now.

This episode will explore Halstead's leadership qualities. His calm and disciplined nature makes him an ideal mentor. Perhaps under his guidance, the new recruit may stick around.

Where to watch the upcoming episode of Chicago PD

Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 18, along with the other two One Chicago shows, will air on April 13, 2022, on the NBC channel. It will air at 10 PM ET.

The episode will also be available for streaming on the official website of the NBC network. You can catch the previous episodes of the show there as well.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh