Chicago PD review: Ruzek's battle against drugs

Chicago PD just aired the 18th episode of its ninth season, and the show managed to hold on to its momentum despite the three-week break in between. The police procedural drama has been in a league of its own ever since it returned from the Winter Olympics-induced hiatus. It has even surpassed both its One Chicago siblings.

Titled Adrift, this episode has a couple of major plot points, primarily involving Adam Ruzek, portrayed by Patrick Flueger. It mainly involved a drug investigation, which Ruzek followed through with great intent till the very end. It also dealt with the emotional aftermath of Makayla's, played by Ramona Edith Williams, abduction.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago PD season 9, episode 18.

Chicago PD season 9, episode 18 review: Ruzek's episode through and through

This episode belonged to Adam Ruzek from the very start. The episode began with a rather melancholic mood, with Ruzek and Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, still dealing with the aftermath of Makayla's abduction, a plotline that was not explored in the previous episode.

It soon turned into something much more intriguing as Ruzek went on a search for a family friend's daughter. From the moment he discovered an overdosing addict, Flueger's real skills began to show. As you have already seen during Makayla's abduction, the actor has the skills and guile to portray very complex emotions.

As he slowly gets sucked into the world of underworld drug consumption, his acting skills are pushed to a good limit, and he comes out on top every time. Majorly shot during the nighttime, the scenes of various drug dens, dorms, and rooftops look absolutely stunning. A determined Ruzek hunts through it all to solve the case.

There is the required number of twists to keep things interesting, and a final gambit, where the entire squad arrives to save an overdosing Ruzek. This episode manages to keep it thrilling and beautiful till the very end.

Technical aspects of the NBC drama

Chicago PD may be the best-looking among the One Chicago series, especially this episode, which looked even more gorgeous due to the nighttime cityscape. The use of various lights like fire and dim drug den lights made for some stunning scenes.

Additionally, the episode had an excellent sound design that added to the thrill of a running-behind-time Ruzek. The script was interesting enough to keep viewers hooked with nearly no drop in pace.

Perhaps it could have focused a bit more on Makayla, but maybe the show is saving it up for later. All in all, it was another fascinating episode of Chicago PD, which shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

