Chicago Med season 7, episode 19 review: A mixed bag of cases?

Chicago Med just aired its latest episode, Like a Phoenix Rising From the Ashes, on April 20, 2022, and things couldn't get any more interesting throughout the tightly packed episode. Dealing with a variety of interesting and diverse cases, this week's episode was sufficiently emotional and plot-driven.

It even dealt with Dr. Dylan Scott's (played by Guy Lockard) relationship troubles and his paranoia about dealing with a woman with such powerful ties to the underworld. With the season coming to a close in less than four weeks, Chicago Med has been increasing in intensity over the past few episodes, and this was one of the biggest stepping stones in its journey.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago Med season 7, episode 19.

Chicago Med season 7, episode 19 review: Suit up for the finale?

The intensity of this episode from the very start is starkly different from those of the mid-season episodes. This is purely a network gimmick for the rapidly approaching finale. From the opening scene, this episode dived into intricate issues like Dylan's paranoia while staying around Milena (Riley Voelkel).

Soon, the focus shifted to events in the hospital, and a bunch of cases took over the plotline. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) dealt with a particularly complex and emotional case involving a suicidal patient who went on a hunger strike. Despite the chance for a social commentary on capitalism, this episode chose to focus more on the mental health issues in this scenario.

This is just one of the many important cases in this episode. The pacing is excellent as it was able to accommodate all these varied cases. The episode's focus shifted time and again between Dr. Charles' case and Halstead's (Nick Gehlfuss), who was dealing with a complicated case of a surrogate pregnancy.

This episode had plenty of drama all around. None of these cases are the usual ones. Adding to the two compelling cases discussed above, there was also a case of a drunken patient who refused to admit to it.

The final third of the episode was filled with revelations and resolutions, and not all of them in the proper way. Dr. Charles' patient did not meet the perfect cure, while Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) dealt with a patient who had ties to his father in more ways than he could have imagined.

One Chicago @NBCOneChicago



starts now on @NBC! Sharing this pic of Dr. Choi because we can. 🩺 #ChicagoMed starts now on @NBC! Sharing this pic of Dr. Choi because we can. 🩺 ❤️#ChicagoMed starts now on @NBC! https://t.co/3Dj9o7Vzrb

The episode wrapped with enough suspense and exhaustion, paving the way for more of such intensity in the coming weeks.

Technical aspects of Chicago Med

This episode of Chicago Med was all about excellent pacing. There were a lot of stories to cover in the same runtime. It would have been impossible without excellent scriptwriting. The script also managed to effortlessly skip from one case to the next without losing focus. This was a remarkable achievement.

The direction and acting were at par with other episodes, but this episode needed actors to shine in the limited time frames they were offered. Guy Lockard and Oliver Platt did excellent in this respect. In scenes with Dylan and Milena, the camera work played a very important role in depicting the surging emotions of Dr. Scott.

Other technical aspects evenly matched the excellent episode, making it a worthy watch.

The latest episode of Chicago Med is now streaming on Peacock. Stay tuned for updates.

Edited by Somava