Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 17 review: Heroic Dr. Scott saves the day

Chicago Med is back on TV screens after a break of about three weeks. The latest episode aired on April 6, 2022.

The prolific One Chicago show returned with yet another great episode featuring multiple cases, including a major one involving Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard).

Titled If You Love Someone, Set Them Free, this episode dived into the intricacies of running a hospital early on. The creators managed to deliver an action-packed arc, even if it was a little unrealistic by real hospital standards.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 17.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 17 review: Gang wars and emotional cases

This was not one of the most straightforward episodes of the show. Given that it came after a break, expectations were higher than usual.

The episode had a medical focus from the very beginning and continued piling up cases, some more complex than others.

There was a particularly heartwarming case involving Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and a teenager with brain cancer who refused to be treated.

This case was especially emotional as the patient's story was vaguely explored. A similarly exhausting case was dealt with by Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains).

However, it wasn't until a gang member was injured that the episode really came to life.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), though initially reluctant, agreed to take in the patient after a little nudge from Dr. Scott. With police surveillance around the hospital, Dr. Scott dealt with the case.

In the final moments of the show, there was an attempted assassination by a rival gang member. Dr. Scott managed to fend it off with some fighter-like instincts, injuring himself in the process.

By the end of the episode, it was all settled on a melancholic note.

Technical aspects of Chicago Med's latest episode

NBC is well-known for its great production budget and technical team. This episode of the show was no different, with good scriptwriting from Jeff and Natalie Dreyer and a fantastic production design that brought the hospital to life.

Both the camera and sound contributed to maintaining the pace of the script, especially when it came to the sequences of operations.

Guy Lockard was the focus of the episode, and he played his role to perfection, acting out every subtle nuance with careful deliberation. Merkerson was also at her usual best in her short screen time.

All in all, this was another great episode of Chicago Med, which continues to be one of the best network television medical dramas of recent times.

