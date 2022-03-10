Chicago Med season 7, episode 15 review: Packed episode with many twists

Chicago Med just aired its 15th episode of the season, titled "Things Meant to Be Bent Not Broken", on March 9, 2022. The show has finally made a comeback after a long break due to Christmas and subsequently the Olympics. The latest episode brings a lot to the table, seemingly too much at times.

With multiple intersecting storylines and the return of a familiar one, this episode does not leave any breathing space. It is completely packed and does justice to the fans' expectations.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago Med season 7, episode 15.

Chicago Med Review: Many tales of a hospital

The episode begins by bringing back the VasComm scandal after a few days of no mention of it. The two people who had brought the matter into light, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), are finally rewarded for their bravado.

The initial reaction of Halstead feels a little odd, and if that is what the creators aimed for, Gehlfuss did an excellent job. Goodwin's nature and intentions are always clear and concise, an are reflected well in Merkerson's portrayal. From here on, the episode dives into the medical cases involving the top doctors of the hospital.

Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) gets entangled in a case with Dr. Taylor (Ashja Cooper) in a fascinating case of a woman who thinks she has parasites. This is the most realistic case. All the other stories and sub plots in the episode seem too far fetched.

For instance, Dr. Dylan Scott's (played by Guy Lockard) patient is first identified as a drug dealer, then as an undercover cop in need of treatment, all the while testing his moral ground as a doctor. Simultaneously, Dr. Justin Morris's (guest star Lee Jones) presence itself seems odd in a hospital environment, let alone headbutting another doctor.

This is a little unsettling as it is too out of the ordinary, but again, it is network television, and it is entertaining.

The technical aspects of NBC's Chicago Med

Chicago Med has never been technically flawed. This week's script may be a little off the base, but it is still extremely entertaining and well-paced. Although at times it seems like too many things are happening, it is commendable that all storylines are given equal importance.

The direction is truly spot-on. There is real intent in the character depictions, and the actors do well in their parts. Guest star Jones is a standout performer as he is able to generate genuine hatred against his character, something that is, for most actors, more difficult than portraying a likable character.

Other technical aspects including the lighting, sound design, and camera angles work well in favor of the show.

Chicago Med will continue to air regular episodes in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates.

