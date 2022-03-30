When is Chicago Med returning? Release date, plot, and more explored about the upcoming episode

Chicago Med fans will have to wait longer than expected as the show continues its schedule of reruns. After a long gap to accommodate the Winter Olympics on the NBC channel, the medical drama has taken another break, this time due to scheduling issues.

The show has had a great run since its return in February, but aired only three episodes before a series of reruns and encore episodes started to air. The upcoming new episode will air on April 6, 2022, and will be titled If You Love Someone, Set Them Free.

Emma @Emmalouiseuk Can’t wait another 2 weeks for new Chicago med just wanna see will’s reaction to Hannah’s return #ChicagoMed Can’t wait another 2 weeks for new Chicago med just wanna see will’s reaction to Hannah’s return #ChicagoMed https://t.co/9vAYiKQGZ0

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the show and the reason for the hiatus.

Chicago Med season 7, episode 17 promo: Intense episode post break?

The promo for Chicago Med does not reveal much about the plot of the upcoming episode. The only thing visible from the promo is the urgency of the doctors, including Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), who all seem to be in a hurry for a kind of medical emergency.

The plot reveals much more about If You Love Someone, Set Them Free. The official synopsis released by the channel reads:

"Rival gangs bring their war to Med; Halstead and Charles work with a teenage brain cancer patient who's refusing treatment; tensions run high in the OR when a patient's transplanted uterus fails."

The synopsis describes the many complex cases that are about to be a part of the upcoming episode's plot. The tension seen in the promo may be due to rival gangs who bring their business to the hospital.

You can expect an exceptionally well-made episode, as this is the one coming right after the break. With only a handful of episodes in the 2021-22 season, you can also expect the show to build for a finale.

The show has no concrete reason for taking a break at this juncture. It is perhaps only to accommodate all 22 episodes of the season. This is perhaps its last multi-week break this season.

The next line of episodes will steer viewers towards the finale.

Where to watch the upcoming episode of Chicago Med?

The upcoming episode of the NBC drama will have no new episodes this week. It will air on April 6, 2022, on the NBC channel alongside its One Chicago siblings. It is also available for streaming on the official streaming service, Peacock.

The new episode will air at 7.00 pm ET on the NBC channel. Stay tuned for more updates.

