Chicago Med season 7, episode 16: Release date, promo, and more

Chicago Med is ready to air a new episode this week on the NBC channel along with all the other One Chicago shows. Titled "May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear," this week's episode will deal with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) treating a patient with long-term symptoms of COVID-19.

After a great episode last week, fans will have high expectations. This will also be the final episode for the month of March, as the show will not return until April 6.

Read on for more details about "May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear."

Chicago Med season 7, episode 16 promo: Sensitive case and the theory of arranged marriage

The upcoming episode of the NBC medical drama will deal with a case involving COVID-19. As one can guess, this is a bold choice due to the sensitivity of the topic. Few shows tackled the issue upfront till now. Chicago Med has always been ahead of most dramas in terms of being bold, so it is not a big surprise.

The promo hints at a lot going on, especially for Dr. Vanessa Taylor (Ashja Cooper), who questions a lot of things, especially her entire dating history when she finds out that one of her patients is having an arranged marriage, a concept that is not very prevalent in present-day Western society.

The synopsis for the episode, as released by NBC, reads:

"Halstead helps a patient with long-haul COVID-19 symptoms; Taylor reflects on her dating life when she learns that a patient's daughter is having an arranged marriage; a new family is born out of tragedy."

The last line says that "A new family is born out of tragedy," which indicates a very intriguing plot point, about which nothing else has been revealed so far. One can expect to learn more about Dr. Vanessa Taylor and her personal life. This episode may also leave some sort of cliffhanger, as the show will be on a break following this one.

Where to watch Chicago Med's latest episode?

The upcoming episode of the medical drama will premiere on the NBC channel on March 16, 2022. It will also air on Peacock's streaming service, where all the previous episodes of the show are available for streaming. It airs at 8.00PM ET. Stay tuned for more updates.

