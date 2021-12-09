'Chicago Med' Recap: What twists does the fall finale hold?

Chicago Med aired one of the season's best episodes just before the break. Titled "Secret Santa Has a Gift For You," the episode's title is a little misleading considering the episode was far from a holiday-themed joyous fest and more of a very dramatic, emotional fest with solid revelations and an incredible twist.

The episode picked up from an already tense moment that came before the Thanksgiving break where some significant events were taking place, with Dr Vanessa Taylor reeling from a random drug test where she had the chance to get caught and Dr Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) going deep in his plans to expose a certain unethical practice.

This episode of Chicago Med also sees some crucial cases handled by our favorite doctors like Dr Charles (Oliver Platt), Dr Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr Hammer (Kristen Hager).

Halstead's woes worsen with on-going investigation

The episode has had a great start, with Halstead carrying on his investigation against Matt Cooper (Michael Rady). The first few seconds of the episode makes it feel like a Christmas episode, but it soon turns out that it's all a part of an investigation he has been focusing on with great risk to himself and at a personal cost as well.

When he finally turns in the evidence, the higher authority has other plans. Halstead urges Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) to take action, but she told him not to go ahead and pursue it by involving the FBI. Thankfully this is not the end of it, but we won't see it till the end of the episode of Chicago Med.

Dr Charles in a emotionally tight spot

Dr Charles deals with a young man in this Chicago Med episode. This was not the most joyous of occasions in a season of joy. Things get pretty emotionally intense as Charles tries to reason and deal with the young man and his issues, which trouble him in multiple ways.

The end of this episode of Chicago Med sees a very dramatic and emotionally intense conversation, but as we know, all's well that ends well, and this episode does just that with this particular case.

As Charles assures the young man that it is all going to be okay, we can see how well this episode treats the emotional side of the medical drama.

The case of saving an infant

Halstead is troubled by the investigation weighing on his mind and deals with a difficult case of an infant in need of saving in Chicago Med.

Halstead teams up with Dr Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) in this case of Chicago Med. They treat the baby and break the bad news to the already distraught parents. The child is diagnosed with a rare genetic condition and has little chance of survival.

But Halstead and Scott declare that they will do their best to work on this and advise them to begin treatment immediately.

An unlikely alliance

Dr Marcel and Dr Blake (Sarah Rafferty) work together on the case of a patient in urgent need of a Liver transplant. Due to the rare blood group, it was hard to get a donor. But once they find it, it becomes a challenge to perform the surgery in a race-against-time situation.

They form an unlikely team with Dr Sam Abrams (Brennan Brown) to accomplish this. They succeed in their quest, and the overjoyed family's reaction is something we love to see on a Christmas episode. This intensely emotional moment is heartwarming.

Secrets that haunt

Dr Taylor, who is already following up on a drug testing case that had put her career in jeopardy in the previous episode of Chicago Med, teams up with Dr Hammer to treat a woman with an unknown ailment.

She and her husband struggle with their medical insurance and even max out their credit card limit. This looks suspicious, but then something more suspicious comes up.

The woman is diagnosed with a disease caused by the bite of a rat. When confronted by her husband about what is going on, she reveals that she has been out of work for months and was embarrassed to say it aloud. She has been staying in their outhouse in what everyone assumes her work hours.

In a very emotional scene, Hammer and Taylor convince her that it is indeed okay to feel this way, and they, too, have their share of secrets

A Christmas-y twist of fate

The end of the episode brought in what is expected of a mid-season finale. It turns out Goodwin has called the FBI on Matt. He is arrested in front of hospital staff as she emphasizes that what she said to Halstead was not to worry about it himself. Dr Taylor makes another big revelation about her biological mother.

This summed up an already perfect episode of Chicago Med.

'Chicago Med' return date

Chicago Med is set to return after the winter break. No release date is out yet. Hopefully, it will be sometime in January 2022. Stay tuned for further updates on Chicago Med.

