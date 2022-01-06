'Chicago Med' Season 7 Episode 10: How is Sharon paying the cost for being right?

Chicago Med is back after a long gap with "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished," the tenth episode of the seventh season. Chicago Med had paused on a very steep cliffhanger as the very crowded ending of the previous episode saw an end to the VAS-COM scandal. Dr. Matt Cooper was arrested after Sharon Goodwin (S.Epatha Merkerson) decided to take matters into her own hands.

But no radical decision comes without its expenses. Sharon's very brave attempt comes with ample repurcussions as was expected after she decided to pull this off. This episode sees the aftermath of the VAS-COM scandal's saga, with Sharon and Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) coming under the radar for their involvement in it.

A step in the right direction is never for free

Chicago Med wastes no time in diving into the issue of the scandal. The episode opens with Sharon Goodwin being bombarded by the media about the VAS-COM scandal and the arrest of Matt Cooper (Michael Rady) and Jessa Rinaldi (Angela Wong Carbone).

Though Sharon sticks to her composed demeanor, refusing to answer most questions, she is visibly worried. She is warned that post this scandal, numerous lawsuits are coming against the hospital. She is escorted out by Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt). Dr. Will's involvement is also being questioned in the VAS-COM scandal.

Sharon comes under further pressure when a senior board member intervenes and says that she deserves a "reward" for it. Although she ignores this comment, she does confess to Dr. Charles that she is worried about the hospital.

Things take a turn for the worse when Sharon finds out that she is being shut out of budget meetings. She confronts Peter Kalmick about this, who says that the board cannot fire her because of the big buzz she created, but they still want her to suffer.

At this point, Sharon wonders about her decision to involve the FBI at the end of the previous episode, but Dr. Charles assures her it was the right thing to do and offers to take her out on an expensive dinner.

The end of this episode of Chicago Med sees Dr. Charles and Dr. Sharon enjoying a good dinner, and finally, a moment of peace. However, Matt and some board members walk in. Matt Cooper warns Sharon that he will win eventually and Sharon will lose. Dr. Charles tries to intervene but Sharon barely squints at the threat.

What happens in the rest of Chicago Med's Episode 10?

There are some very fascinating cases that happen to other characters in this episode of Chicago Med. It is not wrong to say that this episode did not give any breathing space to the viewers.

Dr. Stevie (Kristen Hager) deals with a case of a patient who is diagnosed with a very early onset of Alzheimer's. Meanwhile, the dilemma of a kidney transplant puts a strain on the relationship of Dr. Blake (Sarah Rafferty) and Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains).

This serves as a perfect episode marking the show's return as it has ample drama and some very real repercussions of the past actions, even the good ones. It is evident that this saga will continue to be explored in the upcoming episodes.

The next episode of Chicago Med will air on January 11, 2022. Until then, stay tuned for updates.

