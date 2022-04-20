Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 19 preview: A new twist in Dylan & Milena storyline?

Chicago Med is ready to air an all-new episode titled, Like a Phoenix Rising From the Ashes, on April 20, 2022. It will be one of the last few episodes of the show's incredible season, with the finale set for May 25, 2022. The show has been steadily increasing in dramatic intensity since its return from a short hiatus towards the beginning of April.

This week's episode will be action-packed with multiple intersecting cases, including one involving a patient who had close ties to Dr. Ethan Choi's (played by Brian Tee) late father. We can also expect a primary twist in Dr. Dylan Scott's (Guy Lockard) storyline. The promo and synopsis for the episode promise a very exciting week at the hospital.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 19 promo: Dr. Scott's dangerous ties

Fans of the long-running One Chicago franchise are well aware of the trajectory that most season finales take. Season 7 of Chicago Med is no different with a larger story hovering in the shadows, ahead of the finale. The promo teases something in that direction.

Dr. Dylan Scott and Melina Jovanovic (Riley Voelkel) have been steadily growing closer over the past few episodes. After her rather strange introduction to the show, she has now become a big part of Dylan's life. However, the promo hints at some trouble related to Milena as a police officer warns Dr. Scott about spending time with her, saying that she has ties to some very dangerous people.

A later snippet depicts a man on fire inside the hospital. It is not indicated if this incident is directly related to Milena, but her role and actions could cause the next big crisis in the show. The promo also hints at a few secrets unfolding in the upcoming episode.

The synopsis for Episode 19 reads,

"Halstead and Asher work to save a surrogate's baby; Charles cares for a patient on a hunger strike; Choi and Archer help a patient with ties to Choi's late father; Scott and Maggie are stumped by a drunken patient who claims to be sober."

While the official synopsis does not mention much about the crisis seen in the promo, it outlines the details of the cases in the hospital. Milena's big secret along with the interesting, diverse cases have fans excited for what is to come.

When will the upcoming episode of Chicago Med air?

The upcoming episode of the acclaimed medical drama will air at 8.00 PM ET, April 20, 2022, on the NBC channel. It will also be available to stream on Peacock alongside its One Chicago siblings.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee