Chicago Med season 7, episode 17 review: Raising the stakes for approaching finale?

NBC's Chicago Med returned for another episode this week with Judge Not, for You Will Be Judged. Along with the multiple intriguing storylines crossing each other in this episode, the show also took the intensity to the next level in this episode, gearing up for an upcoming finale.

This new episode of the acclaimed medical drama aired on April 13, 2022, and dealt primarily with Dr. Sharon Goodwin's, played by S. Epatha Merkerson, daughter, who is admitted to the OR with a case of fibroids, adding danger to her pregnancy. The entire episode runs high on tension and ends on a satisfactory note.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago Med season 7, episode 17.

Chicago Med season 7, episode 17 review: High-intensity network television

The One Chicago lineup has almost perfected the gimmicks of network television, bringing in interesting content week after week. With the season nearing its end, Chicago Med seems to be concentrating its energy on increasing the intensity that would prepare fans for the end of the season.

This episode hooked the viewers in from the very start by bringing in a case that would not only be complicated but would also be very personal to one of the main doctors. Sharon's daughter being the patient increased the stakes and, in this case, made it a very difficult call.

This episode did not waste time in getting into crises. In fact, right after Sharon's daughter's complex situation is shown, the episode jumps into other equally complex cases, including gunshot investigations and shielding illegal immigrants. It never really slows down. It would be fair to say that this was one of the more intense episodes of the show in recent weeks.

One of the things about the usual Chicago Med episodes is that it drops the pace in the middle of the episode before picking it up again. But this episode is unique in that sense. It does not really drop the pace and tries to hold on to the intensity throughout.

By the end, everything is resolved in a typical network television manner, but with a greater sense of relief after the last, and emotionally draining, quarter.

Technical aspects of the medical drama

This episode played a lot with key technical aspects to create an enhanced sense of tension. For example, scenes with Sharon's daughter were shot in tight frames paired with hand-held camera movements. This created an inherent air of unsettlement in the situation. The sound followed similar cues, aiding the unsettled feeling of the viewers.

The actors did exceptionally well, including the guest stars, making this episode real and believable. Some of this credit also goes to direction, which was meticulous and adequate. Other technical aspects were at par with the other episodes of the show.

Wolf Entertainment @WolfEnt ‍⚕️ Surgery scenes take a lot of prep and rehearsal to get right! Seen here is Jessy Schram and Steven Weber rehearsing Tara Goodwin's surgery with our #ChicagoMed technical consultant Dr. Vicki Schlanser and our on set medical consultant Stephanie McGinnis!‍⚕️ #OneChicago Surgery scenes take a lot of prep and rehearsal to get right! Seen here is Jessy Schram and Steven Weber rehearsing Tara Goodwin's surgery with our #ChicagoMed technical consultant Dr. Vicki Schlanser and our on set medical consultant Stephanie McGinnis! 👩‍⚕️ #OneChicago https://t.co/pjueloz1AY

All in all, this was one of the better episodes of the show, and as it stands, it will keep getting better each week. The latest episode of Chicago Med is now streaming on Peacock.

