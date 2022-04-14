Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 18: Release date, plot, and more

Chicago Med is ready to air an all-new episode this week, after a tight and tense episode in the previous week. Titled Judge Not, for You Will Be Judged, this episode will air on April 13, 2022. The premise for the episode sounds very interesting, and it looks like Chicago Med will deliver another intriguing episode.

The upcoming episode of NBC's acclaimed medical drama will focus on an investigation into a patient's death during a home invasion and a case of an illegal immigrant in need of treatment. This episode will have several moral dilemmas and complicated cases.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 18's promo and other details explored

The promo for the upcoming episode hints at a tense episode for Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) as this episode will deal with a patient with close ties to Goodwin. Her relationship with the patient has not been disclosed in the promo or the synopsis. However, the synopsis hints at a clash between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) over this particular patient.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by NBC, reads:

"Archer and Asher clash over a patient with close ties to Goodwin; after a patient is shot during a home invasion, Scott and Marcel help with the investigation; Maggie and Halstead work to protect a patient who is in the country illegally."

The synopsis also hints at several other complicated cases. One interesting case will involve Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) helping with an investigation after a patient is shot during a home invasion. This case will surpass ordinary medical drama and offer some versatility in terms of the story.

Yet another case will involve Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) trying to protect a patient who is an illegal immigrant. Will has always been known for his unflinching moral compass, and this will be another dilemma for the veteran doctor.

All in all, you can expect a packed episode of the show. Nicole Cummins served as the director for this episode, with a script from Meridith Friedman and Safura Fadavi.

When will the upcoming episode of the medical drama air?

The upcoming episode of Chicago Med will air on April 13, 2022, on the NBC channel. It airs at 8 PM ET every Wednesday. It will also premiere on the official streaming platform of NBC, Peacock. All the other One Chicago shows will also air on the same day.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan