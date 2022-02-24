Chicago Fire review: Sweet return to the world of fire cops

Chicago Fire season 10, episode 13, just aired on the NBC channel after a break of almost one month. The show, which primarily focuses on paramedics and firefighters, returned to the TV screens with a surprisingly mellow and engaging episode.

Titled "Fire Cop," this episode dealt with a fire in a troubled woman's house. This episode primarily focused on Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) as they dealt with this case. This episode of Chicago Fire was a lot less intense than its PD and Med counterparts, but it had a charm of its own.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago Fire season 10, episode 13.

Chicago Fire review: A case of misallegation

The main case of the day was a residential fire in the house of two sisters, Julia and Courtney. The younger sister, Julia, hysterically pointed out the spot of the fire, and thus the case began. Visually speaking, this scene was great. The mise-en-scene created for the building on fire is excellent.

A little drama later, when all was finally safe and sound, everybody rescued or out of danger, the older sister Courtney accused Julia of setting the house on fire. This was the driving force going forward as Severide opposed the idea of Julia being the culprit and went on to continue his investigation.

The investigation into the arson was really well portrayed. The depiction was meticulous and let the audience have their time to formulate alternate theories to the case. Meanwhile, young Julia was subjected to conditions that made the audience feel sorry for her.

By that time, viewers were already waiting for Severide to land on a clue to get Julia out. Of course, it happened soon enough, and a case of accidental fire was discovered. This came as little surprise at this point, but the show headed towards a natural conclusion from thereon.

A side plotline involving a haunted office was some light-hearted relief in an otherwise fast-paced episode. All in all, it was a good episode, not great, not bad.

The technical aspects of Chicago Fire

The technical aspects were mostly similar to previous episodes of the show. This residential fire was well depicted, perhaps more than in other episodes. Other than that, Chicago Fire anyway uses more complicated camera angles and sound choices than the other shows in the One Chicago series.

The scriptwriting was not bland. It was not an exceptional script, but it was good enough to keep the audience engaged for the one-hour runtime. There was some amount of emotional appeal as well, which was a very nice characteristic of the episode.

Kinney's acting was straight-up brilliant, and it feels good to see Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) being a part of the day-to-day business. The direction was also good, with nothing lacking from it in any way.

It was not as good as its One Chicago siblings, but that's not Chicago Fire's fault. Just that it was Chicago PD's week, and Chicago Med gave a pretty close run.

The next episode of the show will air on March 2, 2022. Till then, stay tuned.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia