Chicago PD season 9, episode 13 recap: Time for Upton to shine? 

Chicago PD just aired the 13th episode of its ninth season after a gap of nearly a month. The show was delayed due to the Winter Olympics, which took place earlier this month and aired on NBC. It is safe to say that the series has made a fantastic comeback, and the month-long wait was totally worth it.

The latest episode of Chicago PD is titled "Still Water," and it is by far one of the most well-made episodes of the show. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was the star of the twisted episode, which was full of ups and downs.

Chicago PD recap: Much more than a terrible accident?

Episode 13 focuses on Hailey Upton, who just completed 10 years in the police force. Upon learning this information, Sergeant Platt (Amy Morton) asked Hailey to throw a party.

Hailey denied the request as she was focusing on a new routine. This routine involves her taking midnight jogs.

As Hailey was jogging on the road, she witnessed a car losing control and falling over a bridge into the river. She called for backup immediately. However, upon realizing that the people inside the car would not make it, she jumped into the cold water herself.

Unfortunately, Hailey could only pull out one of the two people in the car. When they arrive at the hospital, she learns that the other passenger, a woman, did not make it.

The husband and children of the deceased then showed up at the hospital.

A story-changing twist: Who is the victim?

When Hailey and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) spoke to the husband, they encountered a terrifying revelation. There was no other passenger in the car, or at least, there was not supposed to be.

Initially, the husband refused to believe that there was another man in the car that his wife had not told him about.

After going through CCTV footage and digging deeper, the Chicago PD found footage showing the man Hailey saved assaulting the deceased woman outside her work. When a patrol car passed by, he forced her into the car and started driving. This changed the whole plotline.

When Jay and Hailey rushed back to the hospital, the perpetrator was gone. The two then began a wild chase, collecting clues and trying to trace the man. They found some success after talking to the victim's daughter and tracing a semi-identified license plate to obtain the perpetrator's name and address.

But of course, the man was missing from his home, and their search was futile. At this point, Hailey almost blamed herself for saving the criminal instead of the victim.

A final showdown: The hunt for the hunter

Hailey Upton was adamant about solving the case. She kept digging deeper and eventually found a connection in previous assault cases related to the same man. The group soon discovered that the man had been stalking and hunting down women who were part of a specific club.

This connection leads them to a locality, where Hailey spots the perpetrator. He makes a run for it, and Hailey chases after him.

The two engaged in a brawl inside the club. Hailey overpowered him and knocked him out into the swimming pool. Despite wanting him to die, she dove into the pool and saved him yet again.

The end of the episode sees the entire team having a drink to celebrate Hailey.

Chicago PD will be back next week with another new episode titled "Blood Relation." The episode will air on March 2, 2022.

