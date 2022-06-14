Who are Urban Crew Flyers? AGT dance group previously performed on Asia's Got Talent

Dance group Urban Crew Flyers recently auditioned for Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT), enthralling both judges and audience members with their skills.

The talented crew, however, is not new to the reality competition stage. Even before performing on AGT, they had placed in the Top 9 of Asia's Got Talent, 2017. They have also previously competed in the fifth season of Pilipinas Got Talent.

America's Got Talent (AGT) was renewed for yet another season this year, owing to the success of its previous installments. Fan favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are back on the judging panel for another exciting season, where they are ready to entertain viewers with their quirky personalities. The show is hosted by Terry Crews.

Everything we know about AGT contestant Urban Crew Flyers

On Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, viewers will see dance group Urban Crew Flyers auditioning for the competition. However, in an early release put out by NBC, one gets a glimpse into their stunning performance on the show, which leads to them getting a possible approval to proceed to the next round.

While introducing themselves, the members of the dance crew revealed that they were a dance, breakdance, and acrobat group from the Philippines, and were there to represent their country. During the performance, they stunned audiences with their impeccable dance and acrobatic skills, which eventually earned them a standing ovation from all those present.

Although it was not precisely mentioned when the group was formed, Urban Crew Flyers became active on Instagram in 2019, and have been constantly updating followers about their activities since then.

The dance crew has also showcased their talents at a number of local school events, malls in and near the city, and The Philippine Basketball Association, where they performed in 2019.

After becoming a finalist on Asia's Got Talent, the group reportedly danced for four consecutive years at the Dubai Global Village, which is when they became known to a multitude of people. They have also featured as guest performers on various local shows on television.

They currently have over 1K followers on Instagram and more than 24K followers on Facebook. The group has received a lot of appreciation for their AGT audition, with praises pouring in on social media.

A look at some of the contestants on AGT so far

Last week, the reality talent competition saw some great performances by contestants like singer Drake Milligan, uncle-neice duo JoJo and Bri, and musical prodigy Madison Baez.

On Tuesday's episode, alongside Urban Crews, viewers can also expect to be treated to another entertaining performance by ventriloquist Jack Williams.

Tune in to NBC on Tuesday night for a brand new episode of America's Got Talent.

