Who is Jack Williams from America’s Got Talent? Ventriloquist receives standing ovation from judges in Season 17, Episode 3

Ventriloquist Jack Williams will be auditioning for Season 17 of America's Got Talent on this week's episode, set to air on NBC at 8 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In a sneak peak video released by NBC, Williams' audition received a standing ovation and a potential approval from all four judges to move forward in the competition.

America's Got Talent was renewed for the 17th year in a row, owing to the sucess of its previous seasons. Over the years, the competition has produced worldwide superstars, an aspiration that continues to reign on the minds of many current contestants applying for the show.

Hosted by Terry Crews, fan-favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum, are back to enthrall viewers with their quirky and fun personalities.

Exploring the details of Jack Williams' audition for America's Got Talent

At first, Heidi Klum guessed that Jack was a magician, as he had a covered black box next to him on a table. However, the contestant corrected her before going on to greet fellow ventriloquist Sofia Vergara, who had begun her career by voicing puppets as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom Modern Family.

He then took out his rabbit puppet, named Foster, and began the act. The performance was based on Foster and Jack showcasing their skills in front of the audience to determine who is a better ventriloquist. In an effort to win, Jack throws the puppet's voice into the theater, which accidentally bounces back at him.

Jack's precision, as well as his ability to clearly distinguish between his voice and that of Foster's, floored both the judges and the audience. The contestant later said that he was inspired by the winner of Season 2 of the show, Terry Factor, and confessed that he indeed had "big shoes to fill."

“Terry was one of the first ventriloquists I ever saw, and when I saw him on this stage I just thought, ‘I just want to do that, that’s amazing. That’s why I wanted to come here today. I want to do this live on the Vegas strip.”

What was Jack Williams doing before he auditioned for America's Got Talent?

Before auditioning for America's Got Talent, Jack Williams had worked as a ventriloquist for 10 years and performed in several clubs and theatres across the midwest, also going on to showcase his talent in the Los Angeles club circuit.

In late 2021, Jack went viral for showing off how he could "delay" his voice while speaking, mouthing the words at the start, with the voice following a few seconds later. After going viral on various social media platforms, he managed to garner over 1 million followers on TikTok.

The contestant has also appeared on the YouTube channel of Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln "Link" on their famous show, Good Mythical Morning, in a video which boasts over 2 million views.

Last week on America's Got Talent, viewers were treated to some jaw-dropping performances by uncle-neice duo JoJo and Bri, Elvis impersonator Drake Milligan, and musical prodigy Madison Baez (who won the Golden Buzzer).

Tune in to an all-new episode on NBC this Tuesday.

