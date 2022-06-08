Who are the famous uncle-niece pair Jojo and Bri? AGT contestants are viral internet sensations with unique accomplishments

Singing duo Jojo and Bri made an interesting appearance on Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) and delivered an incredible performance. The popular uncle-niece pair shocked the judges and the live audience with their singing skills on the second episode of the competition that aired on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET on NBC.

America's Got Talent (AGT) was ready to enthrall viewers with some incredible talent for the evening. The show was renewed for a seventeenth year in a row, owing to its success from the previous installments.

Over the years, the competition has produced worldwide superstars, with contestants garnering millions of fans just by appearing on stage.

Last week, the reality talent competition saw some great performances by contestants including Merchant Vera, Celina Munoz, and XOMG POP among many others. Avery Dixon impressed the judges and host Terry Crews with his journey and saxophone skills to earn the first golden buzzer of the season.

Meet the AGT contestants, popular uncle-niece pair Jojo and Bri

Bri'Anna caught the attention of the audience and went viral in 2020 after she released a video of her uncle Joseph Clarke singing Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, which caught the attention of several Hollywood A-listers, including Whoopi Goldberg and Kristen Bell.

The singer comes from a family of talented singers, with her mother and uncle being accomplished vocalists.

Joseph B. Clarke, popularly known as Jojo, is a five tool musician who became popular with his powerful and controlled notes in singing. The AGT contestant impressed thousands of fans with his incredible singing skills and warm personality in a short amount of time.

The artist has appeared on several television shows and is most notably known for being part of the trio RESOUND on season 15 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Jojo has also appeared on shows including Australia’s The Morning Show, CBS’ Greatest #Athome Videos, CBS’s Inside Edition and ABC’s The View in 2020.

Some of the AGT contestant's previous appearances include BET’s Joyful Noise (2016), NBC’s David Letterman Show (2015), and ABC’s Good Morning America (2014). Jojo also has an ever-growing library of videos and is set to establish himself as a global artist with the intention of spreading his music to help people.

The singer, composer, arranger, vocal teacher and producer decided to combine his music and love for teaching to gift people with a realization of their potential. In an effort to do the same, Jojo founded Clarke Vocal Coaching in 2013 with hundreds of students having gained training under him.

Some of the alumni of this institute include Shayla Wynn of American Idol and niece Bri’Anna “Bri” Harper.

Jojo's niece and fellow AGT contestant Bri' Anna Harper has been a viral internet sensation since her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Since then, she has also made her debut on Oprah Magazine, Steve Harvey, ABC’s The VIEW, and many others. The singer was recently signed by Michael Bivins’ label New Edition.

Fan-favorite AGT celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum are back on the judging panel and are ready to have some fun with each other as well as with the live audience. Together, they make decisions on which acts to send ahead to the next round.

Apart from Jojo and Bri, many others, including dancers, singers, magicians, are set to perform this week. Keep watching AGT on NBC to see which acts are going into the next round.

