"Nicolina was robbed": Fans slam American Idol after Nicolina Bozzo gets eliminated ahead of season finale

ABC's American Idol delivered shocking elimination results this week. While the Top 5 contestants gave it their all to move forward in the finale, two were voted off in a surprising turn of events. Although they were considered frontrunners in the competition, Fritz Hager and Nicolina Bozzo missed their Top 3 spots. By the end of the result, Katy Perry's shock resonated with the audience.
Viewers were most disappointed with Nicolina Bozzo's elimination. The contestant has proved her mettle and has emerged as one of the strongest players in the competition. Her performances were worth remembering for a long time. One fan tweeted:
This week on American Idol, the contestants headed to Las Vegas to continue their celebration of the glorious 20 years of the show and honor the legacy of Season 4 winner and American country superstar Carie Underwood. The star was also the guest mentor for the Top 5 contestants: Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, Noah Thompson, and HunterGirl.
Fans express their disappointment over American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo's elimination
Nicolina Bozzo was one of the least voted this week and was thus eliminated from the competition. Fans were annoyed at the results and expressed the same on social media.
What transpired on Episode 19 of American Idol?
Episode 19 aired on ABC on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers were in for a night of celebration at the Entertainment Capital of the world, Las Vegas. The Top 5 delivered impressive performances across two rounds and were mentored by Grammy award-winning superstar Carie Underwood.
The synopsis of the episode titled Top 5 reads:
"The Top 5 Idol hopefuls travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, to be mentored by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and 2005 American Idol winner Carrie Underwood from Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency."
The contestants visited their mentor's concert and were thoroughly inspired by the level of dedication and stage presence that the star had. They were to sing their renditions of Carie Underwood's hit songs in the first round. After a long session with the lead, they delivered incredible performances that impressed the star herself.
The Idol stage was also graced by GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas, who performed his new single Naked. The show also saw a special appearance by Rita Ora and Diane Warren, who unveiled an exclusive video clip of their new song Finish Line.
The judges and the audience waited with bated breath for the results to be announced. While some were happy with it, others were highly disheartened to see their favorite contestants, Fritz and Nicolina, leave the competition.
The Top 3 contestants moving forward in the finale are Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, and Noah Thompson.
Next week, the American Idol finale will see some showstopping performances by Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Idol legend Carrie Underwood. Other stars joining in the glorious event include James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes, and more.
Next week, tune in to American Idol on Saturday, May 22, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.