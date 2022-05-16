"Nicolina was robbed": Fans slam American Idol after Nicolina Bozzo gets eliminated ahead of season finale

ABC's American Idol delivered shocking elimination results this week. While the Top 5 contestants gave it their all to move forward in the finale, two were voted off in a surprising turn of events. Although they were considered frontrunners in the competition, Fritz Hager and Nicolina Bozzo missed their Top 3 spots. By the end of the result, Katy Perry's shock resonated with the audience.

Viewers were most disappointed with Nicolina Bozzo's elimination. The contestant has proved her mettle and has emerged as one of the strongest players in the competition. Her performances were worth remembering for a long time. One fan tweeted:

cazzie for life @brookedei I just wanna say Nicolina was ROBBED and I hope she gets signed asap #AmericanIdol I just wanna say Nicolina was ROBBED and I hope she gets signed asap #AmericanIdol

This week on American Idol, the contestants headed to Las Vegas to continue their celebration of the glorious 20 years of the show and honor the legacy of Season 4 winner and American country superstar Carie Underwood. The star was also the guest mentor for the Top 5 contestants: Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, Noah Thompson, and HunterGirl.

Fans express their disappointment over American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo's elimination

Nicolina Bozzo was one of the least voted this week and was thus eliminated from the competition. Fans were annoyed at the results and expressed the same on social media.

LilyHill1116 @LilyHill1116 Nicolina didn’t get through?! No way!! She should be in the top3!! #Americanidol Nicolina didn’t get through?! No way!! She should be in the top3!! #Americanidol

Pillow Will @liampurcy so talented, she should be in the finale Y'all just did my girl Nicolina wrong, she was so wonderful tonightso talented, she should be in the finale #AmericanIdol Y'all just did my girl Nicolina wrong, she was so wonderful tonight 😭 so talented, she should be in the finale #AmericanIdol https://t.co/ZUaJBmxGve

Erika Murray @ErikaMu18869177 Nicolina should’ve been in the top 3 instead of hunter girl. Don’t @ me. #americanidol Nicolina should’ve been in the top 3 instead of hunter girl. Don’t @ me. #americanidol

Peta @PatrickDonohue3 #AmericanIdol you have got to be kidding me..Nicolina not top 3..This show is a fuk’n joke. #AmericanIdol you have got to be kidding me..Nicolina not top 3..This show is a fuk’n joke.

. @christinebrownA

No fritz.

Finale is about to be EXTRA boring.

See yall next year because, no.

#AmericanIdol No nicolina.No fritz.Finale is about to be EXTRA boring.See yall next year because, no. No nicolina.No fritz.Finale is about to be EXTRA boring.See yall next year because, no.#AmericanIdol https://t.co/ezlCeLgREq

michele @guerinsmaness fritz and nicolina, the most talented people this season not making it to the finale is the biggest joke ever #AmericanIdol fritz and nicolina, the most talented people this season not making it to the finale is the biggest joke ever #AmericanIdol

Sley @ainsley797 Americans always pick the most boring acts. Nicolina was robbed! #AmericanIdol Americans always pick the most boring acts. Nicolina was robbed! #AmericanIdol

hannah ☻ @hannahhmillerr_ nicolina is hands down the best vocalist on the show this season. absolute powerhouse of a voice. #AmericanIdol nicolina is hands down the best vocalist on the show this season. absolute powerhouse of a voice. #AmericanIdol

Katie @kaaatieeemac Nicolina not making top 3 truly makes me believe this show is rigged. Can’t even watch the finale now. #AmericanIdol Nicolina not making top 3 truly makes me believe this show is rigged. Can’t even watch the finale now. #AmericanIdol

Jess @JessNicole732

But c’mon Nicolina has been singing circles around all those contestants week after week. She deserved to make it to the finale. Happy Leah made it through :)But c’mon Nicolina has been singing circles around all those contestants week after week. She deserved to make it to the finale. #americanidol Happy Leah made it through :) But c’mon Nicolina has been singing circles around all those contestants week after week. She deserved to make it to the finale. #americanidol

Lily of the valley @QueenFa74432143 I feel like I wasted a whole lot of time watching this seasons American Idol , might as well name it country idol , should have known better, Nicolina was robbed #AmericanIdol I feel like I wasted a whole lot of time watching this seasons American Idol , might as well name it country idol , should have known better, Nicolina was robbed #AmericanIdol

matt ☻ @MattAlbarran i’m literally so over this show. How the hell did Nicolina get eliminated??? This show is so rigged #AmericanIdol i’m literally so over this show. How the hell did Nicolina get eliminated??? This show is so rigged #AmericanIdol

What transpired on Episode 19 of American Idol?

Episode 19 aired on ABC on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers were in for a night of celebration at the Entertainment Capital of the world, Las Vegas. The Top 5 delivered impressive performances across two rounds and were mentored by Grammy award-winning superstar Carie Underwood.

The synopsis of the episode titled Top 5 reads:

"The Top 5 Idol hopefuls travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, to be mentored by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and 2005 American Idol winner Carrie Underwood from Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency."

The contestants visited their mentor's concert and were thoroughly inspired by the level of dedication and stage presence that the star had. They were to sing their renditions of Carie Underwood's hit songs in the first round. After a long session with the lead, they delivered incredible performances that impressed the star herself.

The Idol stage was also graced by GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas, who performed his new single Naked. The show also saw a special appearance by Rita Ora and Diane Warren, who unveiled an exclusive video clip of their new song Finish Line.

The judges and the audience waited with bated breath for the results to be announced. While some were happy with it, others were highly disheartened to see their favorite contestants, Fritz and Nicolina, leave the competition.

The Top 3 contestants moving forward in the finale are Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, and Noah Thompson.

Carrie Underwood @carrieunderwood I was honored to be able to come back and mentor the Top 5 contestants on @AmericanIdol ! Watch tonight at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork I was honored to be able to come back and mentor the Top 5 contestants on @AmericanIdol! Watch tonight at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork. https://t.co/i7kt3iThTH

Next week, the American Idol finale will see some showstopping performances by Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Idol legend Carrie Underwood. Other stars joining in the glorious event include James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes, and more.

Next week, tune in to American Idol on Saturday, May 22, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

