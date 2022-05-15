What time will American Idol Season 20 episode 19 air on ABC? Top 5 special and more details explored

Episode 19 of the unscripted reality singing competition American Idol Season 20 will air at 8.00 pm ET on May 15, 2022, on ABC. The new episode will feature the Top 5 singers performing their best to win America’s vote and be crowned the American Idol winner.

The show, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and started with 59 contestants, is now approaching its finale in the coming week, May 22. The singers will be judged by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

All about American Idol Season 20 Episode 19

The Top 5 special episode 19 will air on Sunday with the singers heading to Las Vegas for a mentoring session with American Idol season 4 winner Carrie Underwood.

The top 5 singers who will perform in the upcoming episodes are:

Leah Marlene HunterGirl Nicolina Fritz Hager Noah Thompson

The official synopsis reads:

“The Top 5 Idol hopefuls travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, to be mentored by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and 2005 “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood from Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

It further reads:

"Each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning America’s vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale. GRAMMY and Academy Award®-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas will also perform his new single 'Naked'."

The winner is yet to be decided but judge Luke Bryan thinks Noah Thompson is the frontrunner to win season 20 because of the way he "is able to really just humbly connect" with everyone through his songs.

The 20-year-old construction worker and father to 1-year-old son Walker, Noah never performed publicly before the singing competition. He auditioned for the show after his friend Arthur signed him up for the competition.

Quick American Idol Season 20 Episode 18 recap

A still of the contestants (Image via @americanidol/Twitter)

The Top 7 episode, which aired on May 8, showcased the performance of the Top 7 finalists of season 20. Singers Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Nicolina, Jay Copeland, Noah Thompson HunterGirl, and Leah Marlene performed two songs in the last episode.

In the first round, the singers sang their viral TikTok hits and in the second round, they paid heartfelt lyrical tribute to their mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Legendary singer and record producer Will.i.am mentored the singers.

While every singer performed on stage, two of the Top 7 contestants - Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson - could not perform on stage as they were both diagnosed with COVID-19.

Noah performed live from his hotel room and since Fritz was diagnosed on the morning of the performance, the show aired his dress rehearsal in front of the judges and the audience.

After the scintillating performances, the Top 7 singers were narrowed down to the Top 5 with Christian Guardino and Jay receiving the lowest number of votes and being eliminated from the singing competition.

Watch the Top 5 perform on American Idol season 20 on Sunday on ABC. The show can also be streamed on Hulu.

Edited by Khushi Singh