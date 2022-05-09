Why is American Idol season 20 episode 19 not airing on Monday? New release date, Top 5 and more explored

American Idol season 20 aired on Sundays and Mondays until last week. Since episode 18 aired on May 8 (Sunday), the new episode will not be releasing this Monday.

The show is nearing its finale, and the upcoming episodes will now be released once a week. American Idol episode 18 featured seven contestants showcasing their talents in two rounds: TikTok hit songs and a Mother's Day special.

The latest installment ended with double elimination, leaving five participants on the show. They will now appear next week in the semi-finals.

When will American Idol season 20 episode 19 air?

American Idol season 20 episode 19 is set to air on Sunday, May 15 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. It will also stream on Hulu and will be available on the network’s website after the premiere on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several TV service providers. Some of the live streaming services include Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and YouTube TV.

Who are the semi-finalists?

Season 20's episode 19 will be the semi-finals of the singing competition series. In the latest episode, viewers got their top 5/semi-finalists — Noah Thompson, Nicolina Bozzo, Fritz Hager, Huntergirl, and Leah Marlene. They will now perform on May 15, and two out of five will be eliminated.

The top 3 will later compete to win the season 20 title on May 22 on ABC at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Episode 18 recap

Top 7 contestants on American Idol season 20 (Image via Raymond Liu/ABC)

In the latest episode, Copeland, Bozzo, Huntergirl and Guardino delivered live performances to the audience and judges. However, Hager and Thompson couldn’t join others on stage as they tested positive for COVID-19.

Hager’s rehearsals videos were played, while Thompson showcased his singing talent from his room. Both of them won hearts even after being ill and were promoted to the top 5.

Episode 8 dealt with two rounds, including TikTok hit songs and Mother’s Day special songs. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“In a special Mother’s Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to “American Idol” to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5.”

Critically-acclaimed singer and songwriter Will.i.am was the mentor in episode 8. Meanwhile, the judges were Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Season 20 is just one episode away from the grand finale. The show will now air on Sundays on ABC and Hulu at 8.00 PM ET.

